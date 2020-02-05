Valentines Day Dress Code 2020: Here Are 20 Outfit Ideas For Men And Women

1. A Black Printed Dress Black is among the most mystifying colours so, why not pick a cute black dress for Valentine's Day 2020? A cut-sleeved flared midi dress like this, featuring multi-hued patterns is perfect for the special day.

2. A Pink Ruffle Dress Baby pink, peach pink, or hot pink- all pink shades are a girl's best friend. If you want to look cute without and want to go beyond red, check out this dress. A strappy cut-sleeved V-shaped neckline pink dress featuring ruffled layer would look super cute.

3. A Belted Dress A belted dress not only adds structure to the attire but also looks edgy. A full-sleeved blue dress like this accentuated by intricate prints and black leather belt paired with black boots, is a stunning combination.

4. A Red-Pink T-shirt Dress If you can't help ignoring your favourite red hue, opt for a dual-hued dress like this. For instance, you can choose a dress like this, which contains the mixture of red and pink hue and looks complete when paired with white sports shoes.

5. A Blazer Dress Instead of choosing a cute and adorable dress, let's just opt for a classy dress for this Valentine's day because some of you might be boss ladies. So,single-breasted or double-breasted attire ora blazer dress of any hue will help you look a class apart and exude confidence.

6. A White Dotted Dress White is the colour of peace and looks fresh. For this Valentine's day, you can opt for a white dress like this, featuring black dotted patterns. Pair it with a black belt and sandals or heels, and you will have a refreshing Valentine's Day.

7. A Kalamkari Dress A kalamakari printed dress like this is not only a fresh trend but also gives you ethnic vibes. You can wear a cut-sleeved midi dress featuring multi-hued kalamkari prints like shown in the picture. Team it with appropriate pumps or heels and you are ready for the Valentine date.

8. A White Shirt With Long Skirt If you are ethnic lover, smile because Valentine's day is not all about those cute mini dresses. You can opt for a plain white shirt and team it up with printed long skirt or an asymmetrical skirt to enhance your look and this will give you bohemian vibes.

9. A Frock-Style Kurti A frock-style short kurti comes under both category -ethnic and western. For a western look, you can just don this type of flared kurti. However, to give it an ethnic look, pair it with churidars. The kurti has a high-neck collar and a few buttons, which adds sophistication to the look.

10. A Floral Dress Valentine's Day is all about love and flowers, gifts and chocolates, so a floral dress like this is the ideal dress for this Valentine's day. In fact, not just on 14 Feb but you can also flaunt the same dress on rose day as well. Accentuated by multi-hued blossoming florals, this dress gives out happy vibes.

11. The Ribbon Game Don't have time to shop for a lovely dress for Valentine's day 2020. No worries, this dress won't take much time of yours. Just pick a plain white or any long t-shirt and wrap the same hued ribbon around your neck. Pair it will flats or sandals and you are ready. So simple, right?

12. A Crop Tee And A Mini Skirt A crop tee and a mini skirt is the perfect combination to make an adorable dress. Just pick a simple crop tee, even the printed ones will work. Team it with a pleated mini skirt and a thigh-high boots or heels and you are good to go on a date.

13. A Leather Dress If you are a fan of leather jackets and boots, let us inform you that there are also classy leather dresses available, and you can definitely sport it on Valentine's day. Pair it with you favourite thigh-high boots and you will look perfect!

14. A Top-Skirt Combination Out of all the western dresses, a fancy top and a leather skirt are always on our favourite list. So, why not wear your favourite pair of dress this Valentine's day and make it your favourite Valentine's day so far, at least fashionably.