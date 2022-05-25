Just In
Urvashi Rautela's Hat Fashion At Cannes Film Festival 2022
Urvashi Rautela, Bollywood's young star and beauty queen, has always made India proud at every stage of her career. The actress never fails to captivate audiences with her scintillating features. She has been steadily ascending the success ladder ever since she arrived in Bollywood.
Urvashi has always made India proud and is a global face. The actress made a splash at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival with her scintillating looks.
Urvashi Rautela's hat fashion
Urvashi Rautela had a cute-girl summer style, thanks to her dress from Rami Kadi's collection at Cannes Film Festival 2022. Urvashi paired this holographic mini dress embroidered with sequins in a pied-de-coq design with a matching 3/4 coat and beret.
Urvashi Rautela's Makeup and Hair
The actress opted for a chic modern makeup look with flawless brows, long lashes, and a glossy nude lipstick. For the accessories, she went for a diamond ring. The open hair in a beret was, without a doubt, the highlight of Urvashi's ensemble! Cause when you're in France, do as the French do!
Urvashi Rautela was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song Versace Baby alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. She will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single.
Urvashi is making her big Hollywood debut along with 365 Days star Michele Morrone which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by 365 Days director Barbara Bialowas.
Urvashi will be seen in Jio Studios' Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role. In fact, she has signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.
The actress is also going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller Black Rose based on The Merchant of Venice, along with starring in the Hindi remake of the superhit Thiruttu Payale 2.
Way to go, Urvashi!
