Traditional Heritage Outfits From CDS Art Foundation Event That You Should Invest In Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Recently, CDS Art Foundation organised the 5th edition of Walking Hand in Hand - a collaborative fashion showcase of the royal textiles of India. The event was graced by the founder of CDS, Asif Shaikh, HRH Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad, Laila Taybji, designer Shefali Khanna, designer Vidhi Singhania, and artisans among others. The fashion preview had models walking the ramp in handwoven ensembles, which brought alive the craft heritage. The show showcased the exquisite craftsmanship and intricate designs. We have decoded three significant outfits for you, which were designed to keep the traditional alive but with modern narrative.

Ikat of Uzbekistan

Ikat pattern is achieved through the process of resist-dye and it grew popular in Uzbekistan. Bukhara in Uzbekistan became the most important destination of ikat-weaving during the silk route era. Ikats patterns were initially rich in design but after the Soviet revolution, the ikat designs became simpler and more understated. This ikat outfit seemed contemporary and consisted of a short kurta, flared bottoms, and light dupatta. Splashed in ivory hue, the classic ikat brown-hued pattern enhnaced the attire and the floral detailing on the neckline and border also added elegance to the attire. The white dupatta with a sprinkle of intricate embroidery also upped the attire of the model. This ensemble seemed ideal for ceremonies like sangeet and other festive occasions.

Baroda Shalu

The Gaekwads of Baroda are known to be sari connoisseurs and Baroda Shalu was among the favoutite saris of the royal family. Now, nearly extinct as CDS Art Foundation puts it, Baroda Shalu sari is a pure gold tissue silk saree. Shalu sari is a result of combination of Paithani and Benarasi fabric and it is absolutely embellished at the base. This saree draped by the model certainly captured the essence of the Indian craftsmanship. The myriad vibrant hues in the shades of pink, orange, green, and blue accentuated the saree and added to the richness. This saree seemed perfect for the ceremonies.

Saree From The Pattachitra Collection

This saree donned by the model from the Pattachitra Collection was one of the most unique and sophisticated saree. The saree from this collection seemed perfect for almost any occasion and boasted the minimal side of the Indian fashion. Here, the model donned a plain ivory saree with red, pink, and green floral accents. The saree also featured golden border and subtle work on the pallu. He model also carried a green potli bag with her.

So, which attire you liked the most and would want to invest in? Let us know that.