Thinking Of Buying A Perfect Pair Of Toe Ring? Here's All What You Should Know Before Investing

Soaked in cultures, beliefs, and traditions, the Indian subcontinent is punctuated by symbolism. Some of the customs in the country see their origin in the mythological epics - Ramayana and Mahabharata. Today, we are going to talk comprehensively about one such piece of jewellery that holds a lot of relevance in the Indian culture and the practice of wearing it has been since ancient times. It is in fact mentioned in Ramayana that when Sita was abducted by Ravana, she threw her toe ring so that her husband, Lord Rama could find her. So, traditionally speaking, toe rings or bichchiyas are worn by married women. And as for the other benefits, these rings are worn to regulate the menstrual cycle. However, with a passage of time, toe rings have also witnessed modern designs but it is not to say that traditional designs are not relevant. So, let's talk about all-things toe rings.

Metals And Stones Used In Toe Rings

Traditionally, toe rings are generally made in gold and silver. However, silver is a preferred metal when it comes to toe rings. Apart from silver and gold, diamond toe rings are also gaining relevance in modern times. Here are the three types of toe rings.

Courtesy: The Bling Stores

1. Silver Toe Rings

Silver is more preferred and demanded metal when it comes to toe rings. Other than the traditions, a silver toe ring is also worn because the colour silver is associated with calmness and rejuvenation. Being an effective conductor, silver is believed to pull in positive energy and flush out negative energy. Also, women wear silver toe rings on their second toes as the nerve from the second toe goes to your heart through the uterus, which not only helps in keeping gynaecological issues in check but also strengthens the heart.

Courtesy: Las Villas Jewelry

2. Gold Toe Rings

According to the ancient Indian belief system, gold toe rings are considered rather inauspicious as gold is associated with Goddess Laxmi. So, gold toe rings are not considered respectful, which is why people prefer silver toe rings. But in modern society, the market is flooded with gold toe ring in different styles. So, these days, gold toe rings are also worn. And taking a brief break from the toe rings in Indian culture, a gold toe ring was found on a mummy named Hornedjitef, who was a priest more than 2200 years ago. This mummy is on display at the British Museum and has a thick gold ring on the big toe of his left foot, according to the anthropologist Joyce Filer [1]. So, gold toe rings made a lot of relevance in the Egyptian culture. Apart from gold toe rings, they even had gold toe coverings and gold toe sandals.

Courtesy: Amazon Fashion

3. Diamond Toe Rings

The diamond toe rings have no significance per se but diamond toe rings are also popular in the modern narrative. The diamond is a precious and classy stone and diamond toe rings are more like chic adornment than holding any traditional significance. Diamond toe rings can also be worn to complement the diamond look or for some light occasions to up the style quotient.

How Many Toe Rings Should I Wear?

Now before we jump into the types of toe rings sported by women in the country, the common question that comes is how many toe rings should I wear. In the present narrative, there aren't any rules as to how many toe rings you should wear but normally for a married woman, a toe ring is worn on the second toe, which is next to the big toe. And the toe ring is usually worn in pairs, so on both feet. But traditionally, while a married woman wears a pair of toe rings on the second toes, an unmarried woman wears it on the third toe. In popular culture, ladies even opt for more than two toe rings.

Types Of Toe Rings

Well, a toe ring or bichiya doesn't necessarily have to be a simple round one. In fact, toe rings can come in diverse shapes and styles depending on the region and choice of course. So, after having discussed the metals and stones used in the making of a toe ring and how many toe rings one should wear, let's talk about the types of toe rings.

Courtesy: Soil

1. The Three Attached Toe Rings

Yes, the humble round-shaped toe ring is not the only type of toe ring. Moreover, in some regions of India like Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and other regions, the three attached-toe ring set is quite popular. This style of toe ring set has three toe rings, which are attached by a chain. Sometimes, the designs on each toe ring bear uniformity but other times, the designs are contrasting. So, naturally, the attached toe ring set is worn on three toes. This kind of toe ring gives an elaborate effect and women wear them with alta applied on their feet.

Courtesy: Nykaa

2. The Toe Ring With An Anklet

If you love wearing toe rings and anklets but want to wear leg jewellery together, you can actually. A number of leading jewellery brands give you the option of wearing an anklet or payal and a toe ring together. It is a popular style among brides and even the ladies, who want to keep it fashionable and simpler. This style can range from heavy to light depending on the design.

Courtesy: Amazon Fashion

3. The Multiple Coiled Toe Rings

These toe rings are coiled and look like a swirl formation and are popular in Rajasthan and Maharashtra. These circular metal bands can make you look elegant at a go and simple in look, you can pair it with any outfit.

Courtesy: Etsy

4. The Intricately-designed Toe Ring

These days toe rings aren't simple at all and intricate designs like kundan and meenakari work can be spotted on toe rings. The other popular style is the enamel work toe ring. The rings can also come in various cuts such as floral, fish cut, and many other shapes depending on the inspiration behind it.

Factors To Consider While Choosing A Toe Ring

Toe rings are fashionable and toe rings hold great cultural significance but having said that there are a number of factors, which should be considered while choosing a toe ring.

1. The size of the toe ring should be right as otherwise, it could be very uncomfortable sporting a toe ring. Toe rings have an opening at the end, which means you can adjust it according to your toe. Also, if you are choosing anklet-style toe ring, you have to be careful about both the aspects.

2. Your footwear should be such that your toe ring shows otherwise, what's the point. So, choose sandals that can show your toe ring and before you select footwear, make sure you feel comfortable with a toe ring too.

3. Flaunting a toe ring can be uncomfortable too as sometimes it can cause pain when walking on certain surfaces. Hence, it takes time to get adjusted to the fact that you are wearing a toe ring, particularly if you are wearing it for the first time.

4. Well, with a toe ring on, your toe nails should be impeccably done. Wear a nail lacquer as it accentuates the effect and if not nail polish, keep your toe nails clean. Also, get a pedicure done especially if you want to flaunt a toe ring as otherwise, your toe look can be so tacky.

5. Well, you can wear socks over a toe ring but then what's the point. So, wear a toe ring only when you don't have to wear socks.

So, are you investing in a toe ring any time soon? Let us know that.

Cover Image Courtesy: Etsy