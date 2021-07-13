ENGLISH

    Cannes 2021: Tilda Swinton And Timothée Chalamet Stun Us With Their Outfits At The Film Festival

    Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet graced the red carpet of the movie, The French Dispatch by Wes Anderson. The two actors arrived in style and made headlines with their outfits too at the 74 Cannes Film Festival. While Timothée Chalamet opted for a contemporary suit set, Tilda Swinton went for an androgynous wear. So, let's talk about their outfits.

    Timothée Chalamet's Suit Set

    The Little Women actor, Timothée Chalamet wore a jacquard tuxedo set from Tom Ford for the occasion. His attire was accentuated by silver metallic tones and he paired his ensemble with a banded collar evening shirt that went well with his jacquard suit. Timothée also paired his ensemble with cream beveled top cap Chelsea boots. He accessorised his look with dark shades and the tousled hairdo completed his style quotient.

    Tilda Swinton's Colour-Blocked Attire

    Seasoned actress Tilda Swinton went for colour-blocks and quite simply, left everyone awestruck with her outfits. It was definitely a fuss-free attire but absolutely vibrant. Tilda wore an ensemble designed by Haider Ackermann and her attire consisted of a structured pink cropped lapel jacket and a blazing orange pencil-length dress. However, her glittering neon-green sleeves also added to the dramatic touch. The Doctor Strange actress paired her ensemble with pointed pink pumps. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade and the wavy short hairdo rounded out her avatar.

    Well, didn't they both stun us all with their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Picture Source: Instagram

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 17:56 [IST]
