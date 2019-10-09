ENGLISH

    Madhubala Of TikTok, Priyanka Kandwal's Outfits And Expressions Are So Similar To Madhubala's

    By
    |

    TikTok is the millennials app but sometimes it gives us blast from the past moments. For instance, this TikTok user by the name of Priyanka Kandwal reminded us of Madhubala and she is famous as Madhubala of TikTok. She quite regularly imitates the veteran gorgeous actress and well, Priyanka has left us stunned with her imitation of Madhubala.

    Scrolling through her TikTok videos, we saw her expressions are so similar but not just her facial expressions, Priyanka Kandwal's outfits also have to do a lot in making her look like Madhubala. In one of the videos of her sari look with two side ponytails and hoop earrings, Priyanka totally aced the look. Similarly, her sheer organza dupatta look, where she is seen folding the dupatta, the resemblance is striking.

    Priyanka Kandwal even imitated Madhubala and Ashok Kumar's famous song from the movie Howrah Bridge and one of the Twitter users, Sunanda also wrote that Priyanka even wore a similar sari for the song. Her sari with glittering border and the colour-blocked blouse is quite similar to Madhubala's sari in the song, Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka. Even the partly-tied tresses in her TikTok video is same.

    Well, don't you think TV actress Priyanka Kandwal's outfits are similar to Madhubala's? Let us know that in the comment section.

