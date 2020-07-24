This Old Couple-Turn-Elderly Models From Taiwan Are Doing Rounds On Instagram For Their Chic Style Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

Recently, the two old couple named Xiu'e (84 year old lady) and Wan ji (83 year old man) became famous on Instagram for their fashion looks and chic style. Together, they are known as Wanxiu. For 70 years, the couple have been doing laundry of the people in Houli District, Taichung city in central Taiwan. From the past few decades, hundreds of pieces of clothes have piled up, which customers haven't picked up. To help them fight boredom, recently, their grandson Reef Chang introduced them to a fun activity. He told them to have fun by modelling in those abandoned clothes, get clicked and post the pictures on Instagram, not for becoming famous but just for fun.

After convincing them, with the help of his friends who had amazing fashion sense, he helped his grandparents by turning old clothes into the trendy outfits. He also borrowed some purses, hats and sunglasses to spruce up their stylish looks. He then took their candid pictures, posing in front of the washers and dryers. He created an Instagram profile with the username as WantShowAsYoung, posted pictures of them, and guess what? To their surprise, the posts became huge hit and are doing rounds on the Internet. So far, their account has 133k followers.

From this, Reef proved them that no matter of what age you are, one can always have fun with fashion. Even in their 80s, they are all out there oozing style and giving fashion inspiration to us and to all other senior people in the town. So, let's take a look at some of their outfits, from which they created stunning fashion trend.

Xiu’e In Brown Pantsuit And Wan Ji In Cream Pantsuit Xiu'e sported a light-brown pantsuit, which consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel single-breasted blazer and matching loose pants. She teamed her blazer with a white tee and completed her look with a pair of black and white shoes. Ditching all the accessories, she wore a round brown-shade reflectors, that added stylish quotient to her look. On the other hand, Wan ji complemented Xiu'e in a cream-hued pantsuit. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved long-lapel double-breasted blazer, which he supported with a black and white checked belt. He layered his blazer with a grey printed T-shirt and teamed it up matching pants. He completed his look with same black and white shoes. Wan ji accessorised his look with a wrist watch and black-framed glasses and wore a cream-hued stylish cap. Xiu’e In Skirt-Top And Wan Ji In Blue Shirt-Shorts Xiu'e was decked up in a loose-sleeved white printed tee. She tucked her top into a high-waist grey skirt, which was accentuated by intricate checked prints and black border. Xiu'e completed her look with a pair of white shoes and sported a yellow-hued scarf around her neck. She upped her look with a black wrist band while the over-sized black reflectors added cool quotient to her look. On the other hand, Wan ji donned a half-sleeved classic-collar blue shirt, which featured khaki and white coloured box patterns. It was a funky shirt that he teamed with light-blue denim shorts. Wan ji completed his look with a pair of black shoes and looked super stylish in black sunglasses. The white cap rounded out his look and made him look 30 years younger. Xiu’e In Plaid Skirt-Top And Wan Ji In T-Shirt, Shorts And Jacket This is Xiu-e's favourite outfit of all. She liked the way she looked in this outfit. Basically. Xiu'e donned a half-sleeved classic-collar light-yellow blouse, which had subtle blue accents. She teamed it up with a high-waist blue midi skirt, that featured yellow plaid patterns. The lady completed her look with a pair of light-blue shoes and carried a cute black sling bag. The transparent sunglasses looked chic and she spruced up her look with pink lip shade. The cream-hued cap added fashion quotient to her look. On the other hand, Wan Ji sported a full-sleeved light-purple printed T-shirt and paired it with white shorts. He layered his T-shirt with a half-sleeved classic-collar navy-blue denim jacket and completed his look with matching light-blue shoes. The round blue shades added cool quotient and he also notched up his look with the same cute black sling bag. With black cap, he rounded out his look.

So, what do you think about their these fashionable looks? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: WantShowAsYoung