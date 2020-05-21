Just In
This Bride Looks Gorgeous In Her Red Lehenga But Creates Trend With Her Complementing Mask
Amid coronavirus pandemic, weddings are getting postponed mostly and those who are getting married are practising social distancing and necessary norms, required to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Masks have become a necessity with pandemic on the rise and we recently discovered a wedding, where the bride wore a mask that complemented her outfit. We thought the bride, Bhavdeep Kaur took an important action and made the mast look so fashionable and as a part of her trousseau. So, let's decode her ensemble and look.
So, the bride wore a red-hued lehenga for her wedding, which consisted of a plain red blouse and a voluminous skirt. Her ensemble featured intricately-done gold-toned floral accents. She looked amazing in her attire that was subtly done and her dupatta absolutely accentuated her ensemble. Her dupatta was adorned with applique work. The dupatta was enhanced by the embellished border and she draped her dupatta over her bun.
View this post on Instagram
Hair- check Jhumka- check Lehnga - check Makeup- check Protection mask- checked and like a Springtime Goddess ❣ Bride-@bhavdeep_kaur Outfit- @youngberry_official MUA- @inderkaurmakeup Jewellery - @lekhannajewellers Shot by-@wandered_deep shot on - Z6 @nikonpunjabofficial #Paransinghphotography #weddingdiaries #weddingday #mask #fancymask #wedmegood #shaadisaga #shaadiwishfeatures #shaadiwish #weddingplzfeaturebox
A post shared by Paran Singh (@paran_singh_photography) on
The jewellery comprised of traditional red bangles, gold and green-stoned haathphools, heavy gold neckpiece with green studded stones and complementing earrings. She also wore an exquisite maangtikka and the mask that was beautifully-patterned was more than an accessory. We loved her mask and with this, she gave mask goals to brides. The makeup was highlighted by pink eye shadow and well-defined kohl. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.
So, how did you find the bridal look of the bride? Don't you think masks will become a trend? Let us know that.
Cover Image Courtesy: DK Shot On: Z6 Nikon Punjab