Billboard Music Awards 2021: Top 8 Looks From The Music Awards Ranked From Bottom To Top

The Billboard Music Awards (BMA) 2021 not only celebrated the best in the music industry but one of the music's biggest events also left us with oodles of fashion goals. The awards ceremony that took place in Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater witnessed divas oozing glamour in their outfits. And the singers right from Doja Cat to P!nk made a strong case for dramatic pants and contemporary gowns. We have decoded the top 8 outfits from BMA 2021, ranked from bottom to top.

No.8: Karol G's Embellished Gown

Karol G won the 2021 Billboard Music Awards for the Best Latin Female Artist. The Latina artist wore a daring sheer gown designed by Celia Kritharioti. Her bodycon halter sleeveless gown was embellished in Swarovski crystals and featured a prominent slit on the bodice, which upped the bold quotient. Styled by Brett Alan Nelson, she also wore diamond crystals thong by The Disco Daddy. She wore blue-stoned jewellery from Anabela Chan that went well with her look. Her complementing sandals came from Le Silla. The makeup was highlighted by pink touches and she kept her electric-blue tresses side-swept. The blue-hued nail art completed her awesome look.

No.7: Saweetie's Dark Peach Gown

Nominated as the finalist at the Billboard Music Awards 2021, Saweetie was thankful to the music awards event for recognising her hard work and she made quite a statement in her dark peach gown by Giambattista Valli. It was an off-shouldered structured gown with asymmetrical hem and flowy skirt with origami folds and wrinkled accents. The trail of floral applique on the bodice of her gown totally accentuated her attire. She was styled by Wilford Lenov and kept her matching game strong with Casadei peach-hued shimmering pumps. Her eye-catching floral studs and eclectic rings were designed by Anabela Chen. The makeup was highlighted by glossy peach lip shade and strong winged eyeliner with pink eye shadow. She upped her look with pointed pink nails and the ebony and blonde ponytail rounded out her dreamy look.

No.6: H.E.R's Red Sequinned Jumpsuit

American musician H.E.R made a stunning entry in a Dior jumpsuit. The singer looked resplendent in her collared and structured jumpsuit that was highlighted by blazing red mirror-work on a black-hued base of her outfit. The collar of her ensemble was accentuated by black sequins and it was a practical outfit with a pocket. Because her dress was rather glittery, she kept her jewellery game minimal. The singer wore a dainty heart-shaped pendant, intricate diamond ring, and sleek bands to spruce up her stylish look. However, her main accessory were those pair of shades, which totally stole attention. Styled by Wouri Vice, her makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and the side-parted long and straight ponytail completed her amazing look.

No.5: Kehlani's Three-Piece Red Separates

Kehlani rocked the three-piece taffeta separates at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. She was styled by Jason Rembert and her attire came from Tony Ward Couture. The ensemble consisted of an embellished ruby-red bralette, a taffeta cropped jacket with Bishop sleeves and complementing long skirt with sheer accents. She wore sandals designed by Stuart Weitzman and also flaunted a striking diamond serpentine neckpiece from Bvlgari. The makeup was highlighted by natural pink tones but the eye shadow was highlighted by vibrant pink hue. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses rounded out her gorgeous look.

No.4: P!nk's Pink Gown

P!nk, who was awarded the Icon of the Year at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards wore a bubblegum-pink gown for the occasion and looked absolutely pretty. She flaunted a classic gown with a plunging-neckline and full flared sleeves. The gown was enhanced by a bow on the bodice and pleated voluminous skirt. She wore pink-stone nature-inspired jewellery and kept it minimal. The makeup was highlighted by natural pink lip shade and pink nail paint. The tousled and short hairdo completed her pretty look.

No.3: Doja Cat's Black And White Separates

Doja Cat exuded edgy vibes with her separates. Styled by Brett Alan Nelson, she wore an outfit from Balmain and quite effortlessly had our attention. The diva's attire consisted of a bralette with statement bat-wing sleeves and she paired her top with high-waist pants with flared hem. The attire was enhanced by black and white stripes. Her jewellery game was as eye-catching as her attire. She sported canister hoops from D'heygere (but they are currently sold out). And the statement blue-hued nature-inspired pendant neckpiece was a winning piece. Her makeup was highlighted by sleek blue-bordered nude-toned eye shadow. The matte coffee lip shade also upped her look. She painted her nails black and some white while her middle-parted sleek braids rounded out her slay-worthy look. As far styling is concerned, this is one of the best we have seen in ages. Doja Cat bagged the Top R&B Female Artist award at the BMA 2021.

No.2: Gabrielle Union-Wade's White Gown

Gabrielle Union-Wade presented the awards and looked simply stunning in her classy white custom-made gown that came from Prada. It was a sleeveless outfit with textured accents and pleated hemline. It was an awe-inspiring outfit and the diva was styled by Thomas Chirstos Kikis. She spruced up her look with elegant jewellery from Bvlgari. The assortment of diamond rings, dainty earrings, and a bangle accentuated her red-carpet look. The makeup was given a smokey effect with the eye shadow. The contoured cheekbones and glossy-pink lip shade notched up her look. The impeccable bob ponytail completed her chic look.

No.1: Alicia Keys' Pink Cape Pantsuit

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards celebrated artist Alicia Keys, who made quite a statement in her Valentino pink cape pantsuit. The singer looked absolutely beautiful in her outfit that consisted of a sleeveless cropped top and matching high-waist and belted formal pants. She paired her attire with voluminous and puffed-sleeved floor-length cape, which added to the dramatic touch. Her delicate hoops spruced up her look. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The eye makeup was subtle and the dreadlocks hairdo rounded out her stunning look.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards? Let us know!