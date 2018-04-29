The Best Dressed Divas from Zee Telugu Apsara Awards 2018

The glitterati from the South Indian film industry once again descended on the pink carpet and wowed us with their looks at Zee Telugu's Apsara Awards 2018. The dazzling divas looked nothing short of amazeballs as they rocked their stunning ensembles with a lot of oomph and aplomb. From sartorial saris to striking separates, the star-studded night witnessed a high glamour quotient.

Here's a round-up of the starlets wore it best and stole the limelight at the industry's biggest award function:

1. Taapsee Pannu

Gorgeous Taapsee bagged 'Entertainer of the Year' award and wowed us with her fusion Varun Bahl ensemble. The 'Pink' actress looked impressive in meticulously embroidered salmon-pink dress. The fully-sleeved attire had pleated ruffles at the hem, which gave the structural dress, a breezy touch. She rounded off her look with middle-parted bun, wine-hued lip shade, and diamond earrings.

2. Shruti Hasan



Next in line, Shruti Hasan was our 'Ice Ice Baby' as she donned a heavily embellished ice blue and silver gown with subtle pink touches. Designed by Pallavi Mohan, her outfit was asymmetrical and dramatic with voluminous kaftan-styled sleeves. The eye-grabbing gown of the winner of the 'Iconic actress of the decade' did a good job in accentuating her lithe frame and the side-swept tresses made the overall look, sexier.

3. Tamannaah Bhatia



The 'Baahubali' actor was honoured with the 'Sridevi Award' and she took a slight diversion from the gowns and saris by sporting Anamika Khanna separates. She went all-floral as she paired her sultry crop top with complimenting palazzo pants. Tamannaah teamed the attire with muted gold floor-length jacket, which gave her separates a glamorous touch. Her nude makeup complimented the ensemble.

4. Kajal Agarwal



The usually traditional on-screen, Kajal impressed us in a refreshing avatar as she pulled-off her black contemporary sari with a lot of sass. Her experimental Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation was marked by a plunging V-neckline and rip-roaring ruffles. The best actress of the year went jewellery-free and let her sari say it all.

5. Mehreen Pirzada



She won the 'Trendsetter of the year' award and Mehreen was definitely setting trends in her Nikhil Thampi outfit. She looked like a million dollar in her one-shouldered lemon-yellow dress that had a high-slit. Mehreen sported bondage-inspired sandals and golden danglers, which gelled well with her awe-inspiring attire.