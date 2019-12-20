Tennis Star, Maria Sharapova Shows Us How To Up The Fashion Bar With Her Classy Outfit Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Ace tennis player, Maria Sharapova is also a well-known fashion icon. Over a period of time, the tennis star has not only won us with her powerful forehands but also with her impeccable fashion sense. She is among the most prominent sports personality and regularly gets featured on magazine covers. Recently, Maria got featured on the Whitewall magazine cover and we absolutely loved her fashion statement.

So, the winner of five Grand Slam titles, Maria Sharapova wore a winter-perfect outfit that was about muted hues. Her ensemble was about layers and a break from conventional fashion. It was quite a non-conformist number, which featured a brown polo-neck sweater outfit that was flared at the hem. However, the real winner was her oversized jacket that was dipped in muted brown and orange colours. Her jacket was slightly old-fashioned with huge pockets.

Maria teamed her ensemble with brown heels and stockings, which completed her outfit. She accessorised her look with dainty earrings and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The blonde tresses rounded out her avatar. Maria Sharapova looked stunning as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photo Credit: Maria Sharapova's Instagram