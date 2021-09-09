Tennis Player Maria Sharapova Stuns Us With Her Recent 4 Stunning Fashion Moments Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Right from travel to events, tennis player and entrepreneur Maria Sharapova has been giving us fashion goals for all occasions. She has been slaying it in style and flaunting outfits that are relatable and slay-worthy. Maria wore dresses, gowns, and pants outfits and inspired us basically to up our fashion game. So, if you are looking forward to dressing up, the ace tennis player has some attire ideas.

Maria Sharapova's Blue Floral Dress

Maria Sharapova looked stunning in her blue dress and was posed to perfection against an idyllic backdrop. Her dress was half-sleeved and blue-hued with yellow-toned floral accents. It was a simple dress, which we thought was ideal for almost any occasion, particularly if you are out shopping or on a date. She kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was highlighted by natural tones too. Her lip shade was light-pink, the cheekbones were contoured, and the eye makeup was subtle. The sleek blonde tresses completed her look.

Maria Sharapova's Black Textured Dress

For one of the events at the Venice Film Festival, Maria Sharapova looked gorgeous in her black textured dress that was round-necked with half puffed sleeves. Her dress was cinched at the bodice and flared at the hem. She paired her ensemble with white-hued sandals, which went well with her attire. She carried a box purse with her that had embellished accents. She accessorised her look with minimal jewellery and her makeup was marked by pink lip shade and the impeccable ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Maria Sharapova's White Pleated Gown

Maria Sharapova looked elegant in her white pleated gown that had ruffled neckline and billowing sheer sleeves. It was a flowy dress with pleated detailing and her gown was designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri from Dior. Maria looked like a dream in her dress and she teamed it with a pair of grey pumps that went well with her outfit. Maria notched up her look with a pair of drop earrings and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The highlighted blonde bun hairdo completed her avatar.

Maria Sharapova's Jacket And Trousers

The tennis star looked awesome in her jacket and trousers set and gave us travel-perfect goals with her ensemble. She wore a long, collared jacket that was structured and cream-hued and paired it with short black trousers that colour-blocked her outfit. Her attire came from the label, The Row. She carried a black purse with her and notched up her look with dark sunglasses. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and the sleek blonde tresses rounded out her look.

So, which attire and look of Maria Sharapova did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram