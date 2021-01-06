Tanya Roberts Passes Away At 65; Her Fashion From A View To A Kill, Sheena, And Charlie’s Angels Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

American actress, producer, and a model, Tanya Roberts passed away at 65 from a urinary tract infection at a hospital in Los Angeles, her publicist said. Born Victoria Leigh Blum on October 15, 1955, the actress was known for her gorgeous personality and her TV shows and movies. Tanya Roberts acted in cult movies including Tourist Trap and The Beastmaster. She was also the Bond girl Stacey Sutton, in A View to a Kill, which was also the last movie of Roger Moore as the iconic James Bond. Tanya made quite a statement with her role as Julie Rogers in the hit American series, Charlie's Angels. Adding to that, among her prolific roles, Sheena's character was the one for which she was highly appreciated. As a tribute to Tanya Roberts, we have talked about her famous outfits from the three movies/series/related-events - A View to a Kill, Charlie's Angels, and Sheena.

Tanya Roberts Fashion In A View to a Kill (Event)

Tanya Roberts was a fashionable geologist in A View to a Kill. For one of the photoshoots, she wore a blue dress, which became popular. She wore a sleeveless dress for an event as she posed with the cast of the film. It was a blue and silver dress that was striped and belted, which added a structure to her attire. Her dress was voluminous and flared at the hem. It was a pretty dress and her makeup was fresh and natural. The fringe-style partly-tied tresses completed her look.

Tanya Roberts Fashion In Sheena

The film, Sheena: Queen of the Jungle was based on a comic-book character that appeared in the late 1930s. In the film, which became a cult classic, Tanya Roberts played the role of Sheena and her brown outfit in the movie became popular. It was a bold separates outfit that consisted of a cropped top and matching asymmetrical bikini bottoms. The makeup for her character as Sheena was often marked by subtle winged eyeliner effect and light pink lip shade. The messy blonde tresses rounded out her look.

Tanya Roberts Fashion In Charlie's Angels

Tanya Roberts bagged the main role in season 5 of Charlie's Angels. She played the role of Julie Rogers and flaunted the 80s fashion in the series. From dazzling pastel sweaters to cropped shirt and denims look, Tanya Roberts gave us outfit goals from the series. One of the looks, which we loved was her cropped shirt look. She wore a checkered shirt that was cropped and teamed it with denims and brown belt. Her makeup was highlighted by brown lip shade and subtle kohl. But we also loved the very 80s hairdo of That '70s Show actress.

RIP, Tanya Roberts!

