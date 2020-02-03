Just In
Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Had The Mercury Rising With Their Stylish Outfits
Super Bowl 2020 took place yesterday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where many celebrities like Cardi B, Offset, Paul Rudd, and others were in attendance. At the event, the power girls Jennifer Lopez and Shakira rocked the stage with their amazing performances. Not just their performances were powerful but also their sparkling outfits. Jennifer and Shakira complimented each other in silver and golden numbers respectively. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.
So, Jennifer Lopez was decked up in a plunging neckline structured sliver dress, which was accentuated by heavy fringe detailing. She paired her dress with a matching hand accessory and her nail paint went well with her look. The diva let loose her light blonde-highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with kohled eyes, heavy mascara, dark-hued eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade.
On the other hand, Shakira complimented her stage partner Jennifer with a sparkling golden number. Her dress consisted of a half-sleeved crop top, which was accentuated by white-pearl detailing. She teamed it with fringe-detailed short bottoms. Shakira too let loose her blonde tresses and elevated her look with kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and pink lip shade.
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were really the stars of the show in their gorgeous outfits. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.