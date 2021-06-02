French Open 2021: Serena Williams Is Making Quite A Statement With Her Green And Grey Sports Shoes Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Serena Williams has reached the second round of the French Open 2021. The tennis player won us with her powerful performance in the first round and known for her on-court fashion too, Serena opted for a neon-green sports outfit this time. The brand ambassador of Nike, Serena Williams also had the attention of the viewers with her sports shoes. So, let's talk about her outfit and sports shoes too.

Speaking about her outfit, Serena wore a full-sleeved top with zipper. Her top was striped and she wore matching shorts with black waistband. The asymmetrical overlay on her shorts added an interesting dimension to her attire. She also wore neon-hued wristbands, which made for a perfect sports accessory. Now, let's decode her sports shoes, which have become talk of the globe.

She wore neon-green and grey sports shoes that were accentuated by positive messages such as, 'I will not stop' and 'I will never stop fighting'. The shoes also feature 'RG' initials, which is short for Roland Garros and her daughter's name, Olympia. The curly ponytail with a headband completed her look. Serena Williams looked amazing and hope she has a good tennis season. So, what do you think about her ensemble and look? Let us know that.