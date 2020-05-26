ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Saree Edit: Green-hued Or Multi-hued, Which Saree Will You Pick For The Special Occasion?

    By
    |

    Sarees can definitely spruce up anybody's look and make somebody look distinctive. This is the reason why ladies prefer sarees over other outfits on special occasions. While some opt for classic sarees, the others go for more contemporary versions. So, today on our saree edit, we are going to talk about two modern saree outfits that we have picked. We have decoded these two sarees, which you can invest in for festive and informal occasions.

    View this post on Instagram

    Eid Mubarak 🌙⭐ #festivaloutfit #sareelove #goodvibes #festive #indianfashion

    A post shared by Peeli Dori (@peeli.dori) on

    1. A Green Saree

    This green saree by Peeli Dori can absolutely make you look a class apart and inspire you to play with different shades of the same hue. Perfect for almost any occasion, this saree is accentuated by dark green hue with subtle embellishments and the light green boat-neckline sleeveless blouse gives this saree an eye-catching touch. The jewel-toned kamarband adds to the festive vibe. You can wear oxidised silver heavy jhumkas like the model with this saree or you can even go for very dainty diamond earrings and bracelets.

    View this post on Instagram

    In honour of our exceptional craftspersons for the decades of excellence practiced by them and for keeping alive the fine art of handmade as the very soul of our glorious country. #shahryar #tabriz . . . . . . Photo: @shivamm_paathak Location: @narendra.bhawan.bikaner Jewelry: @archanaaggarwalofficial . MUA: @ananya.mua Model: jenna.oliveira . . #jjvalayacouture #indiancouture #bridalcouture #luxury #luxuryfashion #legacy #jjvalaya #valaya #theroyalnomad #style #theworldofvalaya

    A post shared by JJ VALAYA OFFICIAL (@jjvalaya) on

    2. A Multi-Hued Saree

    This multi-hued saree drape by JJ Valaya is perfect for cocktail occasions or if you are attending a wedding. The exquisite nature-inspired patterns of birds and flowers enhance the saree look. The saree is like a splash of cheerful hues and we love the patterned blue pyjami addition with the saree. The rich embroidered maroon blouse definitely ups the saree look. However, you can also wear a subtly-done blouse. Depending on the occasion, you can wear heavy or light jewellery with this saree ensemble.

    So, which saree will you pick? Let us know that.

    More SAREES News

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue