Saree Edit: Green-hued Or Multi-hued, Which Saree Will You Pick For The Special Occasion? Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Sarees can definitely spruce up anybody's look and make somebody look distinctive. This is the reason why ladies prefer sarees over other outfits on special occasions. While some opt for classic sarees, the others go for more contemporary versions. So, today on our saree edit, we are going to talk about two modern saree outfits that we have picked. We have decoded these two sarees, which you can invest in for festive and informal occasions.

1. A Green Saree

This green saree by Peeli Dori can absolutely make you look a class apart and inspire you to play with different shades of the same hue. Perfect for almost any occasion, this saree is accentuated by dark green hue with subtle embellishments and the light green boat-neckline sleeveless blouse gives this saree an eye-catching touch. The jewel-toned kamarband adds to the festive vibe. You can wear oxidised silver heavy jhumkas like the model with this saree or you can even go for very dainty diamond earrings and bracelets.

2. A Multi-Hued Saree

This multi-hued saree drape by JJ Valaya is perfect for cocktail occasions or if you are attending a wedding. The exquisite nature-inspired patterns of birds and flowers enhance the saree look. The saree is like a splash of cheerful hues and we love the patterned blue pyjami addition with the saree. The rich embroidered maroon blouse definitely ups the saree look. However, you can also wear a subtly-done blouse. Depending on the occasion, you can wear heavy or light jewellery with this saree ensemble.

So, which saree will you pick? Let us know that.