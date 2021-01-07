Renowned Fashion Designer Satya Paul Passes Away At 79 in Coimbatore Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Renowned fashion designer and the founder of the eponymous label famous for its sarees, Satya Paul passed away at the age of 79. The news of the ace designer's demise was revealed by his son Puneet Nanda, who was the Creative Director at Satya Paul till 2010. With his long Facebook post, Puneet Nanda stated that his father suffered a stroke on December 2 and passed away at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

Puneet Nanda's Facebook post read that his father, Satya Paul was being treated at the hospital and after being treated at the hospital, his father expressed the desire to fly back to the Isha Yoga Center, which has been home since 2015. "He had a stroke on Dec 2 and as he was slowly recovering in the hospital, his only wish was to get all the things he was being monitored and poked with - removed so he could fly away. We finally got clearance from doctors to take him back to Isha Yoga Center, his home since 2015." Puneet Nanda also said thanks to all who have sent messages and a few notes about his passing.

Satya Paul was an acclaimed designer famous for his abstract prints and concepts inspired by famous paintings, social and health issue causes, renowned people from different walks of life, pop culture, and more. And he incorporated these designs and stories on traditional wear, which made the homegrown label, stand out. The legendary designer inspired the fashion-conscious people to look beyond the ordinary and conformity with his designs. He also focused on accessories for men such as cufflinks, ties, and more. But Satya Paul's journey was not only marked by fashion. The designer was also inclined towards spirituality.

Puneet Nanda also added to his heartfelt Facebook post, "Most people are not aware, more than as a designer or entrepreneur, he has been steadfastly a seeker. In the 70's his inner journey started with going to listen to talks with J. Krishnamurty, later he took sannyas from Osho. After Osho left in 1990, though he wasn't seeking another Master, he discovered Sadhguru in 2007. He immediately started enjoying the path of yoga and eventually moved here in 2015. He has been a doorway for hundreds of people towards spirituality and all the Masters he was so blessed to have been with."

The condolences from the fashion industry also poured in. Masaba Gupta, who was the fashion director at Satya Paul in 2012, wrote on her Instagram story, "A true example of an actual BRAND. homegrown. Put in corporate hands at the right time & one with a signature that will stand the test of time. Fashion schools "Pls introduce young Indian design aspirants to this brand in schools & various other homegrown brands. We can be inspired by the story of Chanel etc but we must learn what happened on our soil first."

The FDCI also wrote on their Instagram story, "FDCI is deeply saddened with the demise of one of the country's renowned designer, Satya Paul."

RIP, Satya Paul!