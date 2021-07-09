Cannes 2021: Renate Reinsve And Camille Cottin Flaunt Classic Black Gowns At The Film Festival Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Black gowns are timeless for a reason and at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, actress Renate Reinsve and Camille Cottin showed us that there is no other hue quite like black. While Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve graced the screening of her movie The Worst Person in the World, French actress Camille Cottin attended the prestigious film festival for the premiere of Stillwater. So, let's talk about their black gowns, which left us speechless.

Speaking about Renate Reinsve, she wore an off-shouldered black gown that featured a structured bodice and flared hem. Her gown had a pocket and with her hand in the pocket, Renate's look was not only about elegance but she also looked cool. It was a simple outfit and the actress accessorised her look with a delicate bangle and chic danglers. The makeup was highlighted by matte-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The light brown tresses rounded out her look.

Camille Cottin's also flaunted an off-shouldered black gown that was accentuated by peplum belted bodice and a skirt that had a deep side slit. She paired her ensemble with black-toned pencil heels that went well with her outfit. She spruced up her look with an edgy bracelet and contemporary pink and multi-hued danglers. The makeup was marked by glossy pink lip shade and pink eye shadow. The side-parted dark copper bob tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about their black gowns? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Festival de Cannes