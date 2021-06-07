BAFTA TV Awards 2021: All About The Red Carpet Trends And One Simple Outfit That Stole The Limelight Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The 2021 BAFTA (British Academy of Television Awards) were held on 6 June 2021 to recognise the best in British television in 2020. A number of actors were nominated for the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards. The award function featured our favourite actors but also gave us a sneak peek of red-carpet fashion trends. We have decoded the trends from the BAFTA TV Awards 2021 for you and also listed one simple outfit at the end, which stood out. Find out which celebrity wore that outstanding outfit.

Trend One: A Strong Case For Polka-Dots

At the TV Bafta 2021, polka-dots emerged as a strong fashion trend with Helena Bonham Carter and Siena Kelly flaunting polka-dots gowns. Helena Bonham Carter, who was nominated for the hit TV series, The Crown in the Best Supporting Actress category wore a Dolce & Gabbana gown and exuded 70s vibes. She wore a sleeveless tiered attire with ruffled accents and flared hem. The gown was accentuated by black-hued polka-dots on a white base, making it a classy outfit. Apart from her outfit, we also loved her styling. She upped her look with vintage black-toned sunglasses and edgy goth-inspired earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and the fringe ponytail hairdo with black lace band. She also carried a black textured purse with her and a red-hued mask.

Siena Kelly of Adult Material was also nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category and she too wore a polka-dotted dress. She wore a halter dress that was sleeveless and structured at the bodice but with a ruffled slit that added to the bold quotient. Her white outfit was also enhanced by black polka-dots and she teamed her attire with pointed black pumps. The makeup was marked by matte-pink lip shade and long dreadlocks hairdo.

Trend Two: The Stunning Long Black-Hued Gowns

Black-hued gowns are classic for a reason and these three actresses proved that at the BAFTA 2021. Michaela Coel, Cush Jumbo, and Vick Hope graced the red carpet in stunning long black-hued gowns. Speaking about Michaela Coel first, the actress won the Leading Actress award for her performance in I May Destroy You - a BBC One series. For the special occasion, she wore a gown that had a front slit-neckline and backless detailing. Her gown was designed by Maximilian Davis and the neon-red on her sleeves absolutely enhanced her floor-length outfit. She notched up her look with edgy gold jewellery from Alighieri and the makeup was marked by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The sleek bob tresses completed her look.

Actor and writer, Cush Jumbo arrived in style too. She flaunted a contemporary glam look with her structured black-hued embellished gown from Micahel Kors. The gown featured a plunging neckline and sequinned details. Apart from those striking earcuffs, she kept her look accessory-free. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, mascara, and contoured cheekbones. TV and Radio Presenter, Vick Hope graced the red carpet in an elegant Versace gown that was matte-black. It was a satin silk sleeveless gown with wrap-detailed sleeves. She accessorised her look with dainty jewellery that included layered neckpieces, dainty bracelet, and heavy studs. Her jewellery was from Bvlgari, Bevza, and Stellar 79. The makeup was enhanced by glossy light pink lip shade, pink shimmering cheekbones, and subtle kohl with nude-toned eye shadow. The side-parted dreadlock tresses completed her stylish avatar.

Trend Three: The Vibrant Dash

The single-toned vibrant outfits also stood out at the BAFTA TV Awards 2021. AJ Odudu and Nicola Coughlan won us with their fluorescent outfits at the awards ceremony. AJ Odudu gave us a gorgeous feathered dress inspiration with her red-hued long dress designed by Tran Hung. Her attire was one-shouldered with intricate red fluff detailing and she teamed her dress with complementing sandals from Jimmy Choo. The sleek and elegant jewellery came from Bvlgari. The makeup was highlighted by glossy brown lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and golden-toned eye shadow. The side-parted impeccable bob tresses completed her look.

Nicola Coughlan, who is Lady Fetherington in Netflix series, Bridgerton wore a fluorescent orange dress from Valentino. Her dress was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino and it was a full-sleeved short orange dress with sheer high-neck neckline and structured flared silhouette. She paired her dress with pink bow-inspired pumps that went well with her dress. Nicola kept her look minimal with dainty hoops. Her makeup was enhanced by orangish-pink lip shade and blue eye shadow. The sleek middle-parted blonde bob hairdo rounded out her look. She was nominated in the Must See Moment category.

Trend Four: The Interesting Gothic Vintage Style

Some actors took the fashion game to another level with their gothic vintage style. Bimini Bon Boulash and Golda Rosheuvel left us awestruck with their vintage outfits. Bimini Bon Boulash wore a green gown that was old-fashioned and awesome. The high-neck full Bishop-sleeved gown of Bimini was designed by Dem James Erik Paris The 1st, Ása Bríet Brattaberg, and Kitty Hemmings. The high-neckline of the gown extended to the earlobes of Bimini and the puffed skirt made the attire seemed so vintage. The matte-mauve lip shade, pink cheekbones, pink eye shadow, mascara, and pixie-cut rounded out Bimini's avatar.

Golda Rosheuvel, who played the role of Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton, wore a Simone Rocha dress for the occasion. It was a sheer black-hued dress with exaggerated transparent sleeves, asymmetrical sheer hem, and red-toned floral blooms adorning it. She paired her dress with a white collared shirt with vibrant red floral accents fixed on the collar. The actress upped her look with pearl jewellery and the makeup was minimally done with brown lip shade and red nail lacquer. The wavy short hairdo rounded out her look.

Trend Five: Playing With Metallics

The metallic tones also took a centerstage at the BAFTA 2021 TV awards. Letitia Wright and Jessica Plummer kept it modern with their metallic outfits. Talking about Jessica Plummer first, she wore separates dress that was silver-hued and sculptured. Her outfit was designed by Isabel Marant and the attire featured a sleeveless metallic top and matching skirt with sculpted floral accents on the hemline. She teamed her ensemble with shiny silver sandals and accessorised her look with delicate silver jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by matte-pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted curly locks completed her contemporary look.

Letitia Wright, who was nominated in the Leading Actress category for her performance in Small Axe, a BBC One series, wore a Prada outfit. She sported a shirt and skirt combination. While her skirt was matte black-hued with jewel-toned heart accent, the collared shirt was meticulously done with glittering metallic accents. She paired her outfit with black-hued sandals. The drop earrings, a bangle, and rings upped her look. The makeup was marked by bright-pink lip shade and the short tresses rounded out her classy look.

Trend Six: The Floral Splash

Florals are forever and this trend also trended on the red carpet of the BAFTA TV Awards. Aimée Lou Wood and Rosa Matafeo flaunted floral dresses. Aimée Lou Wood won the award for the Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her performance in Sex Education. The actress opted for a custom Miu Miu gown that was ivory-hued, featured statement collar, and adorned with a sprinkle of pink floral accents. She spruced up her look with delicate silver earrings. The makeup was highlighted by nude-pink lip shade and impeccably-applied dark kohl. The middle-parted blonde tresses completed her look.

As for Rosa Matafeo of BBC Three Starstruck fame wore a pale pink dress that was tiered and featured a flared silhouette. Her round-necked dress with half sleeves was designed by Samantha Pleet. The dress was embroidered with red rose and green leaves accents. She teamed her dress with beige block heels. The makeup was enhanced by pink tones and the curly tresses rounded out her look.

Trend Seven: The Pretty Pink Palette

Pink came out as one of the strongest hues at the BAFTA 2021 TV awards. Billie Piper and Weruche Opia went for pink outfits. Billie Piper, who was nominated in the Leading Actress category for her performance in I Hate Suzie, made a stunning entry. She must have donned an embellished little black dress by Moschino but her statement bow-inspired pink sash is what made her outfit so eye-catching. She paired her dress with pointed black pumps and accessorised her look with a ruby pendant neckpiece. As for her makeup, she spruced up her look with matte-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl with pink eye shadow. The blonde ponytail completed her bold avatar.

Weruche Opia, who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in I May Destroy You, wore a pink sequin gown from Valentino. Her dress was full-sleeved with slit detailing and geometrical accents. She kept her look minimal with dainty jewellery that included earrings and ring. Her makeup was enhanced by glossy-brown lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The long curly ponytail rounded out her gorgeous look.

Trend Eight: The Fascinating Flared Gowns

The asymmetrical gowns were also noticed on the red carpet of BAFTA TV awards. Zawe Ashton and Gbemisola Ikumelo left us speechless with their flared gowns. Zawe Ashton, known for her performance in Fresh Meat and The Handmaid's Tale, wore a Zimmermann gown that was flared and asymmetrical. Her gown was also flowy and pleated with unicorn and psychedelic-inspired accents. Her attire was one of the most colourful outfits with a bow neckline. The matte-pink lip shade and middle-parted hairdo completed her stunning look.

Gbemisola Ikumelo, who was nominated in the Female Performance In A Comedy Programme category for her performance in Famalam, sported a flared floral gown. Her attire was designed by Edeline Lee and it was a ruffled gown with flared silhouette. The gown was cinched at the waist with a belt and blue was the most dominant hue in the gown. She wore spiky silver danglers to notch up her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and smokey kohl but the most interesting part about her look was the front-braided curly hairdo.

The Simple Outstanding Outfit

Beyond the red-carpet trends, actress Jodie Comer, who was nominated in the Leading Actress category for her performance in Killing Eve, stole the limelight with her pantsuit from Gabriela Hearst. Her navy-blue set consisting of a sleeveless top and tailored pants turned out to be the simplest yet one of the most stunning outfits. Jodie paired her ensemble with navy-blue sandals. She accessorised her look with gorgeous neckpiece from Tiffany & Co. The makeup was highlighted by pink tones and the softly-curled golden tresses completed her chic look.

So, whose attire from the list did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram