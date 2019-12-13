Just In
- 23 min ago Polydactyly: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment
-
- 35 min ago Woman Behind 'Bangla Surf Girls' Film Breaks All Barriers To Live Her Dream
- 1 hr ago Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Bebo Printed Sari And You Just Can’t Miss It
- 1 hr ago Vidya Balan Impresses Us With Her Sari And Her Jewellery Set Is A Gift From Her Sister
Don't Miss
- Finance Sensex Breaches 41000 Mark: 3 Reasons That Drove Stock Market Rally
- Movies Moushumi Chatterjee’s Daughter Payal Passes Away!
- Technology Apple’s Latest Acquisition Could Mean Better Photography For Future iPhones
- News Absolutely no question of Rahul apologising over his comment: Shashi Tharoor
- Sports Team Norm: After Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah to bowl at India nets
- Automobiles Most Searched Cars In India 2019: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Becomes Google’s Top Trending Car In India
- Travel Tips To Have A Local Experience When Travelling Or Moving Overseas
- Education AIIMS BSc Nursing 2020 Registration Process Started
Birthday Special: Taylor Swift Notches Up The Style Quotient For These Two Magazine Covers
Born on 13 December 1989, American singer, Taylor Swift has earned fame and made her place in the hearts of her fans by giving some amazing tracks such as Shake It Off, Love Story, You Belong With Me, and many more. Not only with her songs but the singer has also impressed us with her stylish fashion sense. The singing star has also turned out as the covergirl for many fashion magazines.
As Taylor Swift rings in her 30s today, let us take a close look at her latest outfits, which she wore for the Billboard and Vogue's latest covershoot.
Taylor Swift In A White Shirt
For the Billboard magazine's covershoot, Tayor Swift wore a full-sleeved one-side drop shoulder buttoned-down classic white shirt. She accessorised her look with silver-toned ring and let loose her shoulder-length highlighted tresses while fringes upped her look. Swift slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Light brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, and bright red lip shade spruced up her look.
View this post on Instagram
HEY @britishvogue!! It’s always a dreamscape of creativity and hilarity working with Edward - but putting him together with Pat = the funniest wildest shoot I’ve ever been on 😹 Love this team, so grateful for everyone involved @Edward_Enninful, @CraigMcDeanStudio, @GuidoPalau, @PatMcGrathReal and @JillDemling
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on
Taylor Swift In White Shirt And Cream-Hued Blazer
For the Vogue magazine's covershoot, Taylor Swift donned a buttoned-down collar ivory shirt. She paired it with a full-sleeved cream-hued jacket, which was accentuated by black and red embroidery on the border of collar and sleeves. Her jacket also featured tassel detailing. She accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings. She left her side-parted tresses loose. Minimal base marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eye liner, mascara, nude-hued eye shadow, and nudish pink lip shade rounded out her look.
Taylor Swift rocked her both covershoots. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.
Happy Birthday Taylor Swift!