    Birthday Special: Taylor Swift Notches Up The Style Quotient For These Two Magazine Covers

    By
    |

    Born on 13 December 1989, American singer, Taylor Swift has earned fame and made her place in the hearts of her fans by giving some amazing tracks such as Shake It Off, Love Story, You Belong With Me, and many more. Not only with her songs but the singer has also impressed us with her stylish fashion sense. The singing star has also turned out as the covergirl for many fashion magazines.

    As Taylor Swift rings in her 30s today, let us take a close look at her latest outfits, which she wore for the Billboard and Vogue's latest covershoot.

    View this post on Instagram

    HEY THANKS BILLBOARD 🙏 it was a whole entire party chatting with @jasonlipshutz and @samidrasin killed it with these photos!! Thank you so much for this honor. 😸

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

    Taylor Swift In A White Shirt

    For the Billboard magazine's covershoot, Tayor Swift wore a full-sleeved one-side drop shoulder buttoned-down classic white shirt. She accessorised her look with silver-toned ring and let loose her shoulder-length highlighted tresses while fringes upped her look. Swift slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Light brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, and bright red lip shade spruced up her look.

    View this post on Instagram

    HEY @britishvogue!! It’s always a dreamscape of creativity and hilarity working with Edward - but putting him together with Pat = the funniest wildest shoot I’ve ever been on 😹 Love this team, so grateful for everyone involved @Edward_Enninful, @CraigMcDeanStudio, @GuidoPalau, @PatMcGrathReal and @JillDemling

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

    Taylor Swift In White Shirt And Cream-Hued Blazer

    For the Vogue magazine's covershoot, Taylor Swift donned a buttoned-down collar ivory shirt. She paired it with a full-sleeved cream-hued jacket, which was accentuated by black and red embroidery on the border of collar and sleeves. Her jacket also featured tassel detailing. She accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings. She left her side-parted tresses loose. Minimal base marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eye liner, mascara, nude-hued eye shadow, and nudish pink lip shade rounded out her look.

    Taylor Swift rocked her both covershoots. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Happy Birthday Taylor Swift!

    Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2019
     
