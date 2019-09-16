Queer Eye's Tan France's Emmy 2019 Outfit Is By This Indian Designer Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The very stylish, Queer Eye's Tan France made heads turn with his traditional outfit at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2019. He wore a Varun Bahl outfit for the special occasion and gave us festive and wedding wear goals. It was an eye-catching ensemble and his styling was done to perfection. So, let's decode his amazing attire for all the discerning men.

Tan's outfit for the event was understated and elegant. He looked sophisticated but at the same time his ensemble had a balanced level of vibrancy, which made his attire seem perfect for a red carpet event. With this ensemble, Tan France also gave us a rare ethnic red carpet moment on a global platform. So, he wore a layered number that consisted of a jacket, kurta, and complementing pyjamas. He donned a soft golden kurta and paired it with a bandhgala jacket that was accentuated by multi-hued floral accents. The floral patterns in blue, pink, and green brought alive his ensemble.

The complementing white pyjamis went well with his attire and he paired his ensemble with rather interesting pair of shoes. He notched up his look with pointed white shoes and gave us a traditional fashion idea. His black and white pepper pompadour hairstyle rounded out his dapper avatar. During the event, he also gave us BFF goals by fixing the dramatic and voluminous Christian Siriano gown of his friend, Jonathan Van Ness.

All Photos Credit: Tan France's Instagram