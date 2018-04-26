PeeCee At The Royal Wedding: Here's What She Might Wear

After dropping hints after hints, PeeCee has finally confirmed that she will be attending the much-awaited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding. And we can't help but get excited!

Priyanka, who met Meghan two years ago at the annual ELLE Women in Television dinner, could be probably the only Indian icon to grace the royal wedding. Both the divas share a close bond and often praise each other.

During her India visit, Meghan told PTI that Priyanka is unbelievable and that she has become a good friend. Priyanka also gushed about her friend in a recent interview and called her a "princess for the people".

So, with the wedding bells ringing around the corner and Priyanka on the list, we are very curious to know what the Baywatch star would be wearing.

A global style icon, Priyanka is famous for her exclusive taste in fashion and almost always makes it to the best dressed list. She leaves a very little room for criticism on the fashion front!

She is elegant but unexpected and consistently manages to put interesting touches to her ensembles. She has wooed us equally in a soft Ralph and Russo gown, as in the apparently world's largest fiery trenchcoat dress by Ralph Lauren.

However, given her impressive dressing skills on and off the red carpet, the "Quantico" starlet will be attending a royal event for the first time. Formal wear is the forte for the royals, so we can expect PeeCee to wear something structured and symmetrical.

Since the blue blood functions usually have guests donning dresses in pastel shades, so Priyanka might just choose a simple wear and give it an eye-catching twist. As far as the designers are concerned, the stylish lady might choose from her favourites, which include Chanel (she says, "Please bury me in Chanel"), Ralph Lauren, and Prabal Gurung to name a few.

However, we wish she opts for an Indian designer for the grand occasion.

The only thing that she is really confused about is the hat. No royal affair is complete without the hat. Can't remember when we last saw Priyanka sporting a headgear! She might consult the premier hat designers such as Philip Treacy and Gladys Tamez for the wedding.

It is only on May 19th that we will get to see Priyanka in a royal avatar, but for now, you can tune into Boldsky for more Priyanka Chopra updates.

And no, she is not the bridesmaid!