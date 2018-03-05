Oscars 2018: Colors Are Back At The Red Carpet

OSCARS 2018 Red Carpet: Colourful dresses are Back; Check out | Boldsky

The most awaited day for the Hollywood film fraternity led the whole world talking about the winners and the amazing spectrum of fashion and colors on the red carpet. After a long 'no color only black' phase in support of the #TimesUp campaign the Hollywood stars finally showed up in some bright colors at the Oscars, yesterday. While reds, greens and blues dominated the red carpet, there were some who stuck to black or monochrome.

Unlike Golden Globes, the mood of yesterday's event was not sombre but very light. The stars were seen greeting each other with immense warmth and there were smiles all around. Jennifer Lawrence stole everyone's thunder after she climbed over chairs, yanking her glittery Dior gown, to get to her seat. She was also seen pulling some crazy moves at the red carpet.

While we respect all the stars for supporting a cause like #TimesUp with all their might, and put out a strong statement across the globe by wearing all black for various events, we can't deny that seeing them back in bright hues made our hearts happy.

The iconic Meryl Streep put her most fashionable foot forward and looked like a dream in a red flowy gown. Nicole Kidman chose an off shoulder layered blue gown, Emma Stone ditched the gown and wore a dark red plunge neck shirt and black trouser.

The 2018 Oscars took place yesterday at the Dolby Theater, Hollywood.