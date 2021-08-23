Olympics 2020 Silver Medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Stuns In A Red Patterned Dress; Ideal For Café Outings Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Olympics 2020 silver medallist, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu looked amazing, as she got dressed up for an event. She wore a printed dress and had our attention with her ensemble. Her attire was about flared silhouette and the styling was done minimally. Well, Mirabai Chanu, who won the nation with her silver medal, also inspired us with her dress goal.

She flaunted a Masaba dress and the House of Masaba took to her Instagram feed to caption, "Olympic Champion @mirabai_chanu in our 'Red Cow Wrap Dress'. Heartiest Congratulations for your victory from Team Masaba." Well, Mirabai Chanu wore a red cow wrap dress from the label that was about flared sleeves and knotted waist. Crafted from viscose crepe, her dress was also enhanced by a scalloped hemline and the price of her dress is Rs. 8,999. She paired her dress with a pair of sports shoes, which went well with her dress.

Her makeup was light and minimally done. It was accentuated by natural-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her stylish avatar. Posed on a plush upholstered sofa, Mirabai carried this look effortlessly and gave us an outfit goal for café outings. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.