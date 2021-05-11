Stay-At-Home Fashion Diaries: Maria Sharapova’s 6 Really Simple Outfit Looks That Will Leave You Inspired Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Our circumstances tend to affect our clothing choices too. For instance, these days, amid Covid-19 pandemic, when we all are working and staying at home, we obviously don't wear gowns and metallic shimmering outfits (no, you can if you want to). Apart from work goals, most of us also do household chores with our domestic help on leave, and consequently, we prefer fuss-free and comfy wear over those tricky drapes and glamorous ensembles. In order to keep you fashionably inspired at home, we curate a weekly stay-at-home fashion diary. So, in stay-at-home fashion diaries, we talk about the simplest outfits that can leave you inspired, give you outfit ideas whilst you stay at home, and also most of all the outfits that you can relate to. This time, our fashion inspiration is tennis star, entrepreneur, and author, Maria Sharapova. The ace tennis player, Maria Sharapova's fashion is pretty edgy and glamorous but at home and for casual occasions, her fashion is also simple, chic, and sporty. Let's take a look at the top 6 really simple fashion goals from Maria Sharapova.

Maria Sharapova's Dark Caramel Trackee Set

While Maria Sharapova wore this dark caramel trackee set as she ventured out, you can also wear an outfit like this while you are at home. Her trackee set came from the label, Pangaia and this ensemble is particularly ideal if you are staying in the colder region or in winters. Maria's outfit looked absolutely comfy and something in which you can perform any task. She paired it with a pair of complementing shoes with socks. Also, she completed her look with a neat ponytail.

Maria Sharapova's Sleeveless Top And Trousers

If it gets too hot all of a sudden and you want to make use of wardrobe basics, you can go for an outfit like Maria Sharapova's. The Wimbledon champion wore a sleeveless top that had blue stripes on a white base and she teamed it with navy-blue trousers, which complemented her top. She also tied a trouser around her waist and carried a basket with vibrant blooms. The makeup was light and natural and the sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Maria Sharapova's Golden Pants Set

If you want to relax and unwind at home, you can wear a lounge wear like Maria Sharapova's. The tennis star wore a soft golden shirt with folded sleeves and paired it with flared golden metallic trousers. It was a striking and at the same time soothing combination. With a Whiskey Sour cocktail in her hand, Maria Sharapova gave us an insta-worthy moment. This time, she accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece. Her makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and the middle-parted blonde tresses completed her look.

Maria Sharapova's Top And Straight-Fit Trousers

So, it is the official meeting time via Zoom or Google Meet and you want to look formal in an instant, this look of Maria Sharapova's is what can inspire you. Maria wore a sleeveless white cotton top and teamed it with high-waist brown trousers, which were straight-fit and belted on one side. While she didn't wear any footwear, you can wear a pair of flats or formal shoes with this attire. She completed her look with neatly-combed tresses.

Maria Sharapova's Flared Shirt And Denims

Now, once in a while, we all want to dress up even if we are at home. Maria Sharapova looked stylish but comfy in this outfit combination of hers. She wore a collared brown shirt with puffed sleeves and breezy silhouette and teamed it with straight-fit denims. You can achieve this look with an oversized shirt (borrow your brother's seriously) and denims. Maria paired her ensemble with black and ivory sandals. She carried a smart clutch with her and accessorised her look with a gemstone-studded ring. The tennis star accentuated her makeup look with pink touches and made a neat bun to round out her avatar.

Maria Sharapova's Jumpsuit With A Shrug

For a visit to a gallery, Maria Sharapova wore a black jumpsuit and teamed it with a metallic light shirt-shrug. She looked amazing and cool, and her two outfits came from Raquel Allegra and Celine. She colour-blocked her attire with white-hued Nike sports shoes. She carried a smart black purse from 3.1 Phillip Lim. Maria notched up her look with delicately-layered neckpieces and wrapped up her look with a bun.

So, which attire and look of Maria Sharapova's inspired you the most? Let us know that.

Picture Source: Instagram