Oscars 2021: Maria Bakalova ‘Tutar’ Looks Straight Out Of A Fairytale In Her White Gown
Maria Bakalova, who won the audience with her performance as 'Tutar' in Borat Subsequent MovieFilm, which also had Sacha Baron Cohen playing the role of her father. The actress's performance in the movie was bold and for that she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category. Well, her performance was unforgettable and adding to that, her debut Oscar moment stole the limelight. Maria Bakalova looked straight out of a fairytale in her gown. We have decoded her outfit for you.
So, Maria wore a Louis Vuitton gown and exuded dreamy vibes. This time, we felt Oscar was missing those good old ballgowns and we had Maria Bakalova making us miss those old-fashioned gowns less. She made her country Bulgaria proud and her voluminous gown was among the best at the 93rd Academy Awards. The gown was a classic with sleeveless plunging bodice and flared voluminous tulle skirt with layers of fabric. The bodice of her gown was highlighted by sequinned jewel tones. And jewellery too helped Maria Bakalova achieve a stunning look.
The actress sported diamond jewellery that consisted of a sleek neckpiece, dainty danglers, and a stunning ring. The makeup was highlighted by deep red lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with glossy magenta eye shadow. The side-parted blonde tresses rounded out her look. Maria Bakalova looked amazing and so what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.
Pictures Source: Maria Bakalova's Instagram and Julian Kostov's Instagram