FDCI x LFW: The Unique Voice That Is Limerick By Abirr n’ Nanki Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

At the FDCI's Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week in the autumn of 2020, Limerick by Abirr n' Nanki presented their collection, Chrysalis, which was about refreshing perspective given to floral prints. With blue as the most striking hue, the collection highlighted the meticulous juxtaposition of geometrical and floral detailing. In other words, when it came to patterns, it was easy to identify the structure. But having said that, some sheer outfits of Limerick were about wild floral blooms - their collection was truly impressive.

And six months later, Limerick showed its collection again but this time, the platform was not just FDCI but also Lakmé Fashion Week. It was coming together of two major fashion platforms and their latest collection was clearly a collaboration too, between the old and new moodboards. If you had been following Limerick or seen their previous show, you could have easily guessed that these outfits are by Limerick, even without looking at the credits. And that's the power of Limerick - their floral-patterned ensembles are so interesting and unforgettable, imprinted on the mind. While the patterns in their latest collection, Aurora were recognizable, the garment construction was fresh. For this fashion outing, Limerick by Abirr n' Nanki, took a bold turn.

The main highlights of their Chrysalis collection were pantsuits and asymmetrical short dresses but this organza-crafted collection went beyond the basics, while the brand maintained their unique fashion language. Not only did the label broaden the range of outfits with Aurora but dramatic colour-blocks and a more significant interplay between embellishments and fabrics was seen. For instance, the structured jacket dress comprising a lotus-inspired jacket paired with a crisp white-collared shirt and gold metallic detailing, was a winner because it could have made one look a class apart. This outfit was a summation of inspirations, right from vintage nature-inspired and classic white collar to contemporary embellishments, and it worked.

A mix of old-school and modern narrative also ruled this collection. If high-waist pants made us reminiscent of the good old days, the belted sarees and anti-structure kaftans brought us back to the present. A special mention should be given to the necklines - the embellished halters, scarf-inspired, sharp geometrical cuts, and collars, enhanced the outfits - among the most minute elements that can make or break an outfit. It was a stunning collection and showed a very organic journey of Limerick by Abirr n' Nanki.