Fashion Designer Kunal Rawal's Collection 'Hide & Seek' - Tryst With Embroidery And Patterns Fashion Trends Staff

Taking his signature style, a notch higher, Designer Kunal Rawal has made a strong fashion statement with his recent menswear collection. Titled 'Hide and Seek' this collection features traditional as well as fusion looks to the likes of the modern man.

Shot at the iconic Asiatic Society of Mumbai, the collection focusses on deconstructed looks and mock layering where separates can be broken up and worn in multiple ways and, men can create numerous looks with every garment. The collection is high on embellishments, intricate zardozi, and embroidered detailing replete with different textures ranging from French knots to fine thread work.

For the first time ever, the designer has introduced 'Solar' a new concept that allows textiles to harness energy from the sun. This means clothes will change colour on exposure to the sun by virtue of photosensitivity to the UV rays. The colour palette ranges from dreamy whites to bewitching black and bright jewel tones along with some pastel shades...covering every nook and corner!

Keeping in mind the deconstruction and mock layering , this collection features suave bandhgalas and dhotis teamed up with koti jackets and striped colourful shawls. Ivory kurtas in silk blocked with solid coloured patches, slim, sleeveless jackets and an Indian version of the sweatshirt came together with Rawal's usual affinity for knotting, strategic placement of buttons and separates crafted for layering. Tone-on-tone thread work and underplayed sheen that glisten through some metallic details are recognisable as Rawal signatures.

Then there is the botanical inspiration that comes with the potted flower motif, apart from the inverted 'V' volcano knotted patterns and intricate embroideries on kurtas, waistcoats and varied renditions of jackets. Modish, diverse, out of the box and aesthetically pleasing- Kunal's collection ticks all the right boxes.

Merging his expertise of manipulating the fabric by layer on layer, Kunal Rawal says, "We have created detailed all-white outfits with motifs and design and colour change. Once you step in the sun the colour of the fabric will change," beams the designer. "Power of textile is the reason I got into fashion in the first place. I love manipulating with the fabrics and techniques," he adds.