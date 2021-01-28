Kristen Stewart In The Red Jacket And Black Hat Looks Just Like Princess Diana Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

After Emma Corrin impressed us with her performance as the young Lady Diana on Netflix's Season 4 of The Crown, the Twilight actress Kristen Stewart is in the news for she would be playing the role of Princess Diana. The movie titled Spencer will highlight the journey of Lady Diana Spencer and the first photo of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana left the social media surprised. The resemblance was uncanny and we are more excited about the movie release than ever.

In the first photo from the upcoming movie, which was dropped on the social media, Kristen Stewart was seen nailing the red coat look of Princess Diana. Lady Diana wore a structured silhouette coat with sharp collars and a black polo-neck. Lady Diana also wore a black hat with a net fascinator. She accessorised her look with pearl drop earrings and kept her makeup natural with a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The wavy short blonde tresses had rounded out her look. Kristen Stewart's full look wasn't unveiled but her attire definitely seemed like the red jacket outfit of Princess Diana's.

The actress wore a red textured jacket, which she paired with a black polo-neck and a matching bow. She also wore a fascinator black hat. Her makeup was enhanced by light-pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The short blonde tresses completed her look. The film starring Kristen Stewart is directed by Pablo Larraín and the screenplay is by Steven Knight, who has also done the screenplay for Peaky Blinders.

Courtesy: Instagram