Kate Moss’ Daughter Lila Moss Earns Praise For Her Insulin Pump On Social Media; A Look At Her Outfit Too! Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Supermodel Kate Moss' daughter Lila Grace Moss, earned recognition and praise for wearing an insulin pump at the Milan Fashion Week. She walked for Fendi x Versace show - a collaborative show called Fendace. So, let's talk about her ensemble, the collection, and why Lila Moss wore an insulin pump to the show.

Lila Grace Moss walked the ramp flaunting a bodysuit, which was teamed with a jacket, and she carried a purse with her. However, the attention of the fashion enthusiasts and critics went to her insulin pump too and she was appreciated by her followers and netizens for not concealing her insulin pump. Lila Moss sported the insulin pump for she has type 1 diabetes and while she didn't mention anything about putting the pump on her social media feed, the insulin pump was visible. She instead captioned her picture as, "@fendi X @versace ❤️‍🔥 An honour, @mrkimjones @silviaventurinifendi forever grateful for you and your team xxx thank you for the ultimate glam @patmcgrathreal @guidopalau 💫".

As for her attire, it was a luxurious take on swimwear and the bodysuit was accentuated by iconic flaming yellow Versace patterns. The dragon-inspired pale pink structured jacket with gold-toned detailing went well with her ensemble. The statement box bag also added to the signature look. The jewellery was contemporary and minimal. She paired her ensemble with glittering golden heels. The makeup was dewy-toned and the side-fringe impeccable hairdo completed her look.

The runway show, also had supermodels including Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Imaan Hammam, and Kelvin Ade among others gracing the ramp. This collaborative collection of two design houses was an unforgettable moment in fashion and the collection was inspired by the brand's archives and explored the idea of duality through exquisite craftsmanship and unexpected hidden details.

So, what do you think about Lila Moss' outfit and take on insulin pump? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Courtesy: Instagram