Of Rose Gold, Rubies, And Diamonds, Make Your Valentine's Day Gift Special With Kalyan Jewellers Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Amid cold winters, comes the warmth of February - the month dedicated to love. February is the month when the lovebirds out there celebrate Valentine's Day and are looking for presents for their loved ones. The shops are festooned with wreaths and heart-strings and we find ourselves buying cards and gift boxes. But speaking about gifts, what will make your lady feel even more special and loved, would be jewellery. Ladies love jewellery and Kalyan Jewellers announced its exquisite special limited-edition jewellery line at the right time. The special jewellery line is meticulously crafted with care to woo your leading lady. So, what makes this jewellery line so special and what can you expect?

What's So Special About The Special Jewellery Line?

On this special Valentine's Day, when you would be taking your lady out for fine dining or perhaps preparing a cosy candlelight dinner at your home, you can gift her special Valentine's Day edition jewellery. The jewellery pieces from Kalyan Jewellers' latest collection are handcrafted and contemporary. Kept in sync with the fashion trends of 2021, the collection is accentuated with intricately-done jewellery enhanced by modern perspective. The jewellery pieces are crafted in 18K gold but with a fine blend of rose gold and diamonds, the stunning pieces are as warm as dazzling. What's also interesting is that this limited edition offers pocket-friendly and lightweight jewellery, which adds to the utility and the fact that you can flaunt your jewellery at any event.

What Jewellery Can You Expect In The Limited Edition?

Imagine your loved one's delight when she wears a laser-cut pendant studded with diamonds and rubies on delicate chains - well that's a whiff of what you can expect in the limited edition. You can buy bracelets studded with precious stones symbolising love. Apart from the classic heart-shaped jewelled pieces, the Kalyan Jewellers' limited edition also has a dove and lovebirds-inspired jewellery, so that your loved one can look a class apart. Adding to that, the jewellery pieces are delicate and sophisticated, which add to the distinctive touch. This jewellery limited edition will make you appreciate rose gold for its soft lustre.

What's More?

To make this season more joyous and warm, Kalyan Jewellers also has some love to offer to its customers. The jewellery brand has announced flat 10 % off on diamond jewellery. But this special offer is valid across the jewellery brand's showrooms in India till 15th February 2021. Moreover, Kalyan's Four Level Assurance Certification on gold jewellery is a through multiple purity tests and are all BIS hallmarked special initiative to continue enhancing the brand's commitment towards offering the very best to its loyalists. While jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers goes, the 4-level product certificate promises customers to assure purity, identifies exchange and buy-back terms and provides a detailed product description. Also, it ensures free lifetime maintenance of ornaments at any of the brand's showrooms. Apart from the special limited edition, you can also invest in other magnificent collections of Kalyan Jewellers including Muhurat - the bridal jewellery line. You can also purchase jewellery from Kalyan's popular house brands such as Tejasvi, Mudhra, Ziah, Antara, and more.