Justin Bieber Breaks All Fashion Trends, Says Pimples Are In!

Posted By: Ankita
Justin Bieber Instagram story

Well, the time has probably come when you should unsubscribe to people's notion about smooth skin and beauty. Because pop-sensation Justin Bieber is doing just that.

He recently shared a story on Instagram, showing off his pimples and wrote "Pimples are in." This was in support of the #acnepositivity movement that is gaining momentum on Instagram, which urges people to be proud of their skin, as it is.

Earlier, supermodel Kendall Jenner also walked the Golden Globes Red Carpet with visible acne, which fetched her hate and trolls. But being her badass self, she responded saying, "Never let that s*** stop you."

A Malaysian designer, Moto Guo, once tried to make this movement trend by using models with acne on the ramp. But then, people did not take notice of that. But now when someone like Justin Bieber stood up for the cause, the magnanimity of it magnified!

Story first published: Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 11:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 28, 2018
