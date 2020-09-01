Yes, We Liked Julianne Moore’s White Lace Outfit But Her Serpentine Bracelets Are What We Want Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Julianne Moore gave us a lockdown mood that all of us could totally relate to. Posed in front of the camera with green bushes in the backdrop, the actress looked awesome in her outfit. However, we also noticed her bracelet and found this look of hers very interesting. So, let's decode her attire and look.

The Still Alice actress wore an outfit that went well with the frame. She wore a white-hued ensemble and it was a sheer number with lace accents. The white-hued ensemble seemed like a jumpsuit but it could have been a dress too. What we loved was the dark shade in the middle of her ensemble and the ruffled detail on her neckline. It was a dreamy number and we wish we had the full image of her ensemble.

Apart from her gorgeous white attire, which blended with the frame, we also liked the serpentine bracelets and this accessory of hers totally had all our attention. We thought her gold-toned bracelets were worth investing in and something we would like in our jewellery box. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted brownish-blonde tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Julianne Moore's attire and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Inezandvinoodh