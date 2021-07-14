Jordan Alexander Aka Julien Calloway Of Gossip Girl Reboot Will Leave You Speechless With Her Fashion Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Jordan Alexander, who plays Julien Calloway in Gossip Girl Reboot, is quite a fashion enthusiast off-screen too. The actress's Instagram feed is for anyone, who not only wants to do some power dressing but also look distinctive. We have talked about 5 stunning outfits of hers, some of which are so relatable and easy-to-ace-looks.

Jordan Alexander's Smart Pinstriped Suit

For the boss ladies out there looking for some power suits update, this is the ensemble for you. So, Jordan Alexander wore a stunning outfit that featured a cropped blazer and matching tapered pants. Her attire was splashed in navy-blue hue and featured stripes. The ensemble came from Md Bespoke and she paired it with a pair of leather boots from L'intervalle. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and smokey kohl. Jordan completed her look with a pair of studs.

Jordan Alexander's Yellow Dress

Smart and on-point, Jordan Alexander flaunted a sleeveless yellow dress. It was a structured attire that she wore and paired it with a pair of white-hued sports shoes. That was an awesome combination, something that we can all easily flaunt. Her makeup was highlighted by glossy wine-red lip shade and contoured pink cheekbones. She carried a flag 'Protect Trans Lives' with her.

Photographer Courtesy: William Ukoh

Jordan Alexander's Pink Separates

The Gossip Girl Reboot actress sported pink separates for a photoshoot for Holt Renfrew. Her attire featured a full-sleeved blouse and high-waist skirt with a sharp side slit. She teamed her ensemble with shimmering pink pumps that matched with her attire. She also upped her look with a pair of tiny hoops and the makeup was marked by pink tones.

Photographer Courtesy: German Larkin

Jordan Alexander's Blue Dress

Jordan Alexander looked impressive in her collared blue dress that featured a round-neck and structural silhouette. It was a dark-blue dress with a sleek belt and she paired her ensemble with chic white sandals. Jordan dressed up for Ferragamo virtual event and she carried a patterned side bag with her. As for her makeup, it was highlighted by pink lip shade.

Jordan Alexander's Green Top And Blue Denims

The actress looked super impressive in her attire, which made for a perfect stay-at-home look. Her top was sleeveless with plunging neckline. It was dark green in colour and knitted and she teamed her top with a pair of denim jeans. Jordan wore a pair of grey and white socks to accentuate her look. She upped her look with metallic golden hoops and the makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones.

So, which attire of Jordan Alexander did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram