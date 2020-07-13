Hollywood Actress Kelly Preston Had The Most Beautiful Collection Of Dresses, Here’s Proof Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

American actress Kelly Preston passed away today (July 13) after a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was famous for her role in Jerry Maguire, apart from other films. Her husband and actor, John Travolta took to his Instagram feed to express grief and talked about how his wife had been courageous through the treatment. Travolta also thanked his wife's doctor and nurses at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. We are deeply saddened to hear about the news.

The seasoned actress had been in the film industry since 1980 and her contribution was been significant. Apart from acting, we also loved Kelly Preston's fashion sense, as it was smart and on-point. She wore the most beautiful dresses, which we have decoded for you.

Kelly Preston's Grey Dress

Perfect for all occasion, Kelly Preston wore a grey dress once for an event. It was a half-sleeved dress that featured white and grey striped patterns. She kept her look jewellery-free and was posed against a backdrop of graffiti wall. Her makeup was highlighted by deep red and subtle kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Kelly Preston's Deep Pink Dress

We also loved this chic dress of Kelly Preston, which was splashed in deep pink colour. The actress looked classy in her dress that was a sleeveless number. She paired her dress with white-hued pencil heels and accessorised her look with a pendant neckpiece. Her makeup was highlighted by orangish-pink lip shade and the wavy tresses completed her look.

Kelly Preston's Black Sequinned Dress

The actress with also a wonderful collection of dresses wore a sequinned dress on one of the occasions and inspired us to dress up. She looked gorgeous in her sleeveless black dress that was accentuated by white-toned sequins. It was a party-perfect number and Kelly looked amazing. Her makeup was enhanced by wine-coloured lip shade and the middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Kelly Preston's Floral Dress

Kelly Preston's floral dress also caught our attention as we scrolled through her Instagram feed. The actress wore a floral dress as she was posed in a room that was sunlit. Her dress was full-sleeved and it was a flared number with asymmetrical hem. Her dress was sprinkled with multi-hued floral accents. She teamed her dress with a pair of brown sandals. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and the wavy tresses completed her look.

Kelly Preston's Shift Dress

Kelly Preston's shift dress was impressive and ideal winter-wear. Her dress was black-hued and full-sleeved and was enhanced by blue floral patterns. Her dress featured a deep neckline and she kept her jewellery game minimal. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and the wavy tresses completed her look.

Rest in peace, Kelly Preston!

Courtesy: Kelly Preston's Instagram