Jennifer Lopez Looks A Class Apart In Her Head To Toe White Ensemble At President's Inauguration Ceremony

The American Singer and writer Jennifer Lopez always leaves our jaws drop with her fashionable looks. Her sartorial choices have always been flawless, unique, extraordinary, and eye-catching for sure. Recently, the star attended the Inauguration ceremony of new President Joe Biden and new Vice President Kamala Harris and gave goosebumps not just with her powerful performance but also with her sophisticated outfit. Dressed in a head-to-toe white Chanel attire, Jennifer looked a class apart and took fashion game many notches higher. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it for some fashion inspiration.

So, Jennifer Lopez sported a high-neck sheer white top, which was accentuated by heavy ruffle-detailing on the front. She tucked her top with white high-waist wide-leg shimmery trousers. The Let's Get Loud singer topped off her outfit with a full loose-sleeved big-lapel long white overcoat that featured golden buttons. Jennifer teamed her OTT white ensemble with a pair of white heels. She accessorised her look with white-pearls detailed earrings, gold-toned chain belt, bracelets, and rings while the white gloves upped her look.

On the make-up front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, the Lonely singer slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. She also added bronzer effect to her make-up look. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, smokey eyeshadow with glittering white eyeshadow on the tear ducts, mascara, soft blush, and glossy light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her sleek blonde tresses into a ponytail. But during the photo shoot, she kept them loose and donned a white furry beret cap that added fashion quotient.

We absolutely loved this all-white stylish yet comfortable ensemble of Jennifer Lopez. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Source- Instagram