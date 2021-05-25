Stay-At-Home Fashion Diaries: Jennifer Aniston AKA Rachel Green’s Outfits From Friends Decoded! Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The hit TV series F.R.I.E.N.D.S was the ultimate binge-watching series back in the days, when OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video didn't take over. Those were the days when we would sit with our friends or maybe all alone, and enjoy the camaraderie and antics of the six friends - Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Ross (David Schwimmer).

In our friends' group, we would choose who would be Rachel and who would be Chandler, and so forth. The characterisation in the Friends series was too good. We miss those good old Friends-days, right? But hey, guess what, the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion was announced with a trailer recently and this time, it is for real (trust us). Friends: The Reunion also known as 'The One Where They Get Back Together' will start streaming on May 27, 2021 (which is as soon as this Thursday) on HBO Max. In India, Friends: The Renuion will be streamed exclusively on Zee5. The date of airing on Zee5 is yet to be announced but nonetheless we are excited.

The TV series F.R.I.E.N.D.S gave us iconic characters as we aforementioned and one of them was Rachel Green, played perfectly by Jennifer Aniston. Rachel was the most fashionable character in the series and an on and off love interest of Ross Geller. She starts her journey as the spoilt rich girl (a runaway bride) but slowly transforms into a more responsible and sensitive character, who stands up for herself and has a strong sense of balance between work and personal relationship. Her character in the series was layered but apart from her heartwarming performance, Rachel always inspired the hidden fashion diva in us, isn't it? She gave us a number of outfit goals and before OOTD (outfit of the day) became a buzzword, Rachel was already slaying it in her OOTDs.

The best part was that Rachel Green's outfits were mostly relatable (easy to ace) and yet eye-catching. She was effortless and didn't feel the need to style extravagantly to look a class apart. She gave us modern minimal outfit ideas. Each Tuesday, we inspire you fashionably with stay-at-home fashion diaries amid Covid-19 pandemic (when stepping out uselessly is a strict no-no), and this time, you guessed it right, we have decoded Rachel Green's outfits. The outfits of hers that we curated are the simple ones and not the glam ones from the series. Also, find out the last outfit (for some fun).

Rachel Green's Denim Top

Rachel Green made denim so popular as the series rolled. She wore denim outfits a number of times and this sleeveless top of hers was one of our favourite (s). She paired it with a skirt and looked smart. Rachel upped her look with partly-tied tresses. Well, this combination only requires a denim top and skirt (and it is quite okay, if you don't have a sleeveless denim top - Rachel will still approve).

Rachel Green's Green Formal Outfit

Rachel Green personally loved the plaids fashion and she made a strong case for this fashion time and again. This look of hers instantly got famous among working professionals and inspired so many women. She teamed her polo-neck sleeveless jersey-top that was leaf-green in colour with a pencil skirt accentuated by checkered patterns. She rounded out her look with sleek tresses and light pink lip shade. This was the episode where she appoints a charming man over an experienced candidate for a position at the office, she is working in.

Rachel Green's Grey Gingham Dress

In one of the episodes, she stole the limelight with her grey gingham dress and beckoned the formal-wear trends. It was a sleeveless bodycon dress and Rachel looked smart in it. She accessorised her look with a classy watch and while her makeup was kept natural, her short wavy tresses was experimented with (and it suited her). So, if you have a structured dress somewhere in your wardrobe, Rachel Green's simple styling is what you need.

Rachel Green's Red Cross Tee With Jeans

Can a white top/shirt and blue jeans ever go out of fashion? We think not and we definitely hope not! Rachel Green made the white top and jeans look like strongest combination. But it was not just about the timeless combination, the 'Red Cross' sign on her tee is what had the viewers' attention. It was an interesting outfit and Rachel was all-smiles with her blonde tresses partly-tied.

Rachel Green's Shirt And Sleeveless Dress

Well, one of the highlights about Rachel Green was that she could make any given outfit combination look so awesome. Take for example, her classic white-hued collared shirt (slightly oversized) with full flared sleeves that she layered with a black-hued sleeveless dress. Now, that's a pairing not quite everyone can pull off but Rachel did so in style. So, for those of you looking forward to doing some fashion experiments while staying at home, this one is what you should totally try out. She rounded out her look with partly-tied tresses.

Rachel Green's Sweater, Skirts, And Socks

Come winters or even autumns for that matter and you would want some fashion goal. Rachel Green has you stylishly sorted with this style of hers. She wore a cream-hued knitted jersey, paired it with her famous red and white plaid skirt, and most of all made the knee-high socks look so fashionable. Her socks were dipped in ivory hue with black stripes. She made a bun with this look and the makeup was on the dewy side.

And The Frankie Say Relax T-shirt

That's not Rachel! As Rachel helps Ross move on from her, she gives him a box of his stuff, which annoys Ross. Ross asks her for a lot more stuff that includes the tiny t-shirt that read Frankie Say Relax, in order to irk Rachel. This tiny tee is what Rachel wore during her relationship with Ross but it actually belonged to Ross, who hadn't sported it since he was 15. Out of spite, he wears the tee to show Rachel that no matter if the tee is tight, he will have all his stuff back. But a couple of days later, Ross gives Rachel a package of her stuff with that t-shirt in it because Rachel loves this t-shirt.

So, which style and outfit of Rachel would you like to ace? Let us know!

Picture Source: Instagram