India Couture Week 2018: Floral Flamboyance Was The Theme Of Rohit Bal’s Show

Rohit Bal was the grand finale designer for the 11th edition of India Couture Week 2018. He presented his exquisite haute couture Autumn-Winter 2018-19 collection 'Gul-Dastah' at an off-site location. Inspired from Gulmarg in Kashmir, his collection was quite evidently about floral details, showcased in the perfect symphony.

Rohit Bal's ensembles were a beautiful union of western sensibilities infused in traditional outfits. So his ensembles included anarkalis, saris, and lehengas. Structural and marked by sharp cuts, his attires were every bit dramatic and definitely left a lasting impression on the hawk-eyed personalities from the fashion fraternity.

With the power to transport you to utopian land, his ensembles blended practicality with idealism and functionality with surrealism. Bal surely managed to display oodles of romanticism to his collection but there was an element of fierceness in his outfits. In other words, he encapsulated and radiated the spirit of modern women through his attires. And that was in itself a very intriguing feature.

Coming to the hues, well the ace designer used his signature colours to enhance his ensembles. The ivory and black were the colours of this glittering night. His ivory hues were sometimes subtle, but quite often, we saw white getting accentuated by a medley of vivacious hues. The black-hued attires, on the other hand, mostly got enhanced by bright floral accents.

Bal's Gul-Dastah came alive with an interesting mix of flowers. From understated white to vibrant yellows, he adorned his attire with myriad flowers. He tactfully placed the flowers on his ensembles, so that they don't look out of the place. The flowers complemented the outfits so beautifully-nothing seemed forceful to us.

Well, Rohit Bal's collection exhibited florals in a unique way. Crafted to perfection, he made sure that floral patterns don't go out of trend. It was a convincing collection that rejoiced heritage and untamed elegance.