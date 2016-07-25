Subscribe to Boldsky
India Couture Week 2016: Rohit Bal's Royal Show Close The Curtains At ICW

Written By: Staff

Finally, the dazzling outfits, the romantic silhouettes, and the fashion gala come to end as the designer Rohit Bal opens his grand collection for the audiences to speculate and enjoy the newest trends in bridal couture this season. 

ICW

The five-day fashion week saw a range of bridal wears, from contemporary to conventional the audiences enjoyed a versatile collection of bridal ensembles this season. 

Russian opulence for India Couture #srhrdaribaXrohitbal #RohitBalxSwarovski #SwarovskiCouture #icw2016 @rohitbal_ @shriramhariramjewellers

A video posted by FASHIONDESIGN COUNCIL OF INDIA (@thefdci) on Jul 24, 2016 at 9:47am PDT

The end couldn't have been better with Rohit Bal showcases us his finest collection of the season. This time, his collection speaks of dark shades.

ICW

Black was the most dominating hue in his collection. Surprising! Because the traditional India wedding colour is red. 

ICW 2016

His collection is quite interesting and royal in appeal. Velvet is used generously. You'll see a lot of flowy gowns, splendid artwork and brilliant detailings in this collection...

ICW 2016
ICW 2016
ICW 2016
ICW 2016
ICW 2016
ICW 2016
ICW 2016
ICW 2016

