India Couture Week 2016: Rohit Bal's Royal Show Close The Curtains At ICW

Finally, the dazzling outfits, the romantic silhouettes, and the fashion gala come to end as the designer Rohit Bal opens his grand collection for the audiences to speculate and enjoy the newest trends in bridal couture this season.

The five-day fashion week saw a range of bridal wears, from contemporary to conventional the audiences enjoyed a versatile collection of bridal ensembles this season.

Russian opulence for India Couture

The end couldn't have been better with Rohit Bal showcases us his finest collection of the season. This time, his collection speaks of dark shades.

Black was the most dominating hue in his collection. Surprising! Because the traditional India wedding colour is red.

His collection is quite interesting and royal in appeal. Velvet is used generously. You'll see a lot of flowy gowns, splendid artwork and brilliant detailings in this collection...