Missed watching Oscars? We've got you covered

Hosted by popular TV personality Jimmy Kimmel for the second time in a row, the prestigious event took place yesterday at the Dolby Theater, California. The ABC had a live telecast of the show which was also aired in India live on Star Movies, Star Movies HD, Star Movies Select HD at 5:30 am today (march 5th). Well, we do understand that many of you might have missed the early morning telecast, so let's tell you how and when to watch it.

You can now watch the repeat telecast of the 90th Academy Awards on the aforementioned channels at 8:30 pm. Yes, the full thing!

If you want to watch it online, you can tune into Hotstar where you can watch the full thing again.

On a related note, at the 2018 Oscars, The Shape of Water won big. It bagged the Oscar for Best Picture, Directing and Best Original Music Score. Frances McDormand won the Oscar Best Actress and Gary Oldman for Best Actor.