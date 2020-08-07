16 House Party Outfit Ideas That Will Let You Stay Comfortable Without Giving Up On Style Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

We all love parties but let's admit, no other kind of party is as fun as a house party. Be it a family affair or your get-together with friends, or celebrating the weekend with your roommates, having a party at house doesn't mean you have to let go of the style and can't dress up like you are going out. You can of course dress up but make sure you do it the right way, neither over dress nor under dress, and keep your comfort your topmost priority. We can help you pick the right outfit as we have come up with a lot of ideas that you can opt to make your house party, a comfortable one and fun.

House Party Outfit Ideas For Men

We know, you have the option of only T-shirts to wear at house-parties, because shirts will look way too formal, blazers of course are a big no no, and ethnic will be like too much. But just because you have only T-shirt option doesn't mean you have to give up on your personal style. You have a plenty of options to play with your tee. Here are some of them.

1. T-shirt And Jeans

T-shirt and jeans is always the comfiest outfit combinations of all. But again, if you want to add a style to it, don't go for ordinary jeans. Go for distressed or fashionable jeans. Match the colour of your shoes with your T-shirt and get ready to flaunt your OOTD!

2. T-shirt And Joggers

If staying comfortable than being stylish is more important to you, it's time to ditch your daily denims and pick a comfy light fabric joggers. But don't let your outfit look boring by picking some light shade. Go for bright coloured joggers like green, blue, red, or yellow so that even if you pair it with a white tee, you know you have still managed to look cool.

3. T-shirt And Pyjama

There's nothing in this world that is as comfortable as your pyjamas. If you are going to your friend's house for a party, make sure you are in your easy-breezy pyjama because you never know how late it might get and you end up taking a nap there. You can pick some printed pyjamas and pair it with your casual tee.

4. Hoodie And Boxers

Hoodies are always cool to flaunt and boxers are super comfortable. So, pairing your hoodie with boxers makes the best outfit for house-party. You can pick any simple or casual hoodie but you can always play with colours when it comes to boxers.

House Party Outfits Ideas For Women

From jeans-top to floral dresses, there are a plenty of sartorial options for women. So, take a look at all the outfits and pick your favourite.

5. Jeans And Top

Jeans and top has always been our go-to outfit. And it's only because it requires no effort. But since, you are going to a house-party, let's not keep it as simple and boring. To look a little more stylish, you can wear a funny-quote printed tee and team it with your highly distressed jeans. However, even in just jeans and top, you are all ready to catch the attention.

6. Jeans, Top And Jacket

Your all-time favourite outfit jeans and top will let you be in your comfort zone and to add a style to the classic combination, all you need is a layer of jacket. You can pick any kind of jacket like denim, coloured, multi-hued, or cropped one. Trust us it, it looks damn cool!

7. Jeans, Top And Shrug

It's another way to show your love for jeans and top. Here's what you can do instead of jacket, layer your outfit with a cool shrug. The shrug can be small or long, single-colour or multi-colour, floral or striped, and straight or asymmetrical. In fact, crop tops will look way cooler when you pair it with a shrug.

8. Top And Shorts

Sporting shorts at the house-party is a guarantee that you will stay comfortable no matter, you dance, eat, or do anything. Of course, you can pick your denim number but this time let's play with more colours and make it look a little funkier. Pair it with a T-shirt, top or crop top, anything will look super cool.

9. T-Shirt Dress

T-Shirt dress is one of our favourite outfits and can be yours too. Do you know why? Because, it's loose, which is too comfortable while it's funky graphic prints, is an eye-catcher. Well, what else do you want in your ideal house-party outfit!

10. Floral Dress

Fashion trends may change every year but florals are forever a reigning trend. It looks beautiful and always catches everyone's attention. You can opt for some sleeveless easy-breezy flowy dress, which will make you look like a blossoming flower while you dance to the tunes of your favourite party track.

11. Belted Dress

You can definitely go for any other dress, but belted dress will add structure to your attire, which will make you look more confident, stylish, and fashionable. In fact, if you don't have a belted dress, you can even make your own. Just pick any stylish belt and team it with your favourite dress.

12. Maxi Dress

Maxi dress is especially ideal for winters. Maxi dress can be of ethnic style or western. So, it wholly depends on what people you will be partying with and of course your personal style preference. If it's a family affair, ethnic maxi is the perfect one and if it is a get-together with your friends, you can wear a western and sporty maxi dress.

13. Top And Mini Skirt

Mini skirts are always cute and there are many ways in which you can style your skirt. You can pair it with a sleeveless tee to look cool; a full-sleeved top to look classy; an off-shoulder top to look stylish; or a shirt to look sophisticated. The choice is all yours!

14. Loose Tee And Long Skirt

If not mini skirt, go for a long one. Trust us, it is super comfortable and keeps you at ease, whether you dance, get buzzed after five shots, or have a nap. Pair it with a loose tee to add a funk to your look and you are good to go!

15. Co-ord Set

Sometimes, finding a pretty comfortable tee or top to pair with your shorts becomes a heavy task. After attending so many parties in the past, you don't know what to wear next. So, instead of wasting time and energy, searching for the ideal top, just go for a printed co-ord set. It's a pair of two, consisting of a top and shorts.

16. Kurti And Jeans

If not ethnic, if not western, try Indo-western this time. By Indo-western, we don't mean that you need to buy something extraordinary. You can create an outfit on your own. Just pick your floral printed kurti and pair it with denim jeans. It's not just comfy but you can wear it for any party, be it with family or friends.

So, which outfit are going to pick for the upcoming house-party? Let us know that in the comment section.