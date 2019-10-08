ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hailey Rhode Bieber's Dreamy Wedding Gown Features A Special Message

    By
    |

    The American supermodel, Hailey Rhode is now Mrs Hailey Rhode Bieber. Recently, the model tied the knot with famous Canadian singer Justin Bieber in a private ceremony but she made it official after revealing the pictures from her wedding on her Instagram feed. For her lavish wedding, Hailey opted for a gorgeous white bridal gown and looked liked a fairy. So, let's take a close look at her wedding attire and decode her look.

    View this post on Instagram

    My bwide (say it out loud even if your a thug it’s cute)

    A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

    So, Hailey Rhode Bieber shared black & white pictures from her wedding day, where she was seen in an off-shoulder lace-created glove style long sleeve beautiful white mermaid gown. Her beautiful wedding gown was accentuated by intricate embroidery and a long trail, which covered almost the half of the ground. Hailey's dreamy attire was exclusively designed by Virgil Abloh. The interesting part about her attire was the large capital letters embroidered on the veil of her gown that quoted, 'Till Death Do Us Part'.

    Mrs Bieber covered her head with the white silhouette, which completed her bridal look. She accessorised her look with ring and earrings. The model pulled back her mid-parted blonde tresses into a low bun, which was adorned with white floral accessory. Sharp contouring, kohled eyes, eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    Hailey Rhode Bieber looked extremely beautiful and stunning as a bride.

    What are your thoughts on her long trail dreamy bridal gown? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Congratulations to the newly weds!

    More JUSTIN BIEBER News

    Read more about: justin bieber
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 16:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue