Hailey Rhode Bieber's Dreamy Wedding Gown Features A Special Message Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

The American supermodel, Hailey Rhode is now Mrs Hailey Rhode Bieber. Recently, the model tied the knot with famous Canadian singer Justin Bieber in a private ceremony but she made it official after revealing the pictures from her wedding on her Instagram feed. For her lavish wedding, Hailey opted for a gorgeous white bridal gown and looked liked a fairy. So, let's take a close look at her wedding attire and decode her look.

So, Hailey Rhode Bieber shared black & white pictures from her wedding day, where she was seen in an off-shoulder lace-created glove style long sleeve beautiful white mermaid gown. Her beautiful wedding gown was accentuated by intricate embroidery and a long trail, which covered almost the half of the ground. Hailey's dreamy attire was exclusively designed by Virgil Abloh. The interesting part about her attire was the large capital letters embroidered on the veil of her gown that quoted, 'Till Death Do Us Part'.

Mrs Bieber covered her head with the white silhouette, which completed her bridal look. She accessorised her look with ring and earrings. The model pulled back her mid-parted blonde tresses into a low bun, which was adorned with white floral accessory. Sharp contouring, kohled eyes, eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Hailey Rhode Bieber looked extremely beautiful and stunning as a bride.

What are your thoughts on her long trail dreamy bridal gown? Do let us know in the comment section.

Congratulations to the newly weds!