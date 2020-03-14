30 Best Office Wear Sarees That Can Easily Make You Look Amazing Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Sarees are not just limited to funtions and grand events these days but have also become popular as office wear. With modern interpretations and designs, sarees have become easier to drape, which is also a major reason why sarees have gained significance as work wear. You can seriously drape a saree with pants instead of petticoats and look fun and get ready on time. However, you can also wear classic nivi-style sarees, if you want to look distinctive at work place. If you are not convinced about draping sarees to work, we have curated 30 amazing saree ideas for office, which will change your mind. Adding to that, if you love sarees, you will get some more interesting ideas.

Source: Aapro

1. A Belted Pre-Draped Saree

A belted pre-draped saree is what you need if you want to achieve a crisp look. You can drape a saree like this from Aapro with a sleek belt and wear a collared shirt. This style of saree is easy to carry and can make you look smart in an instant.

Source: Global Desi

2. Dhoti Saree With Pockets

Just the thought of wearing a saree with pockets to work is appealing enough and well, you can get such sarees easily. This dhoti saree from Global Desi is perfect if you want to drape a saree and not feel cumbersome. Dhoti saree is among the most popular office sarees.

Source: Nayantaara

3. The Light Ruffled Pallu Saree

Not all sarees have to be simple and classic, isn't it? You can also wear a light georgette saree like the one in the picture with a ruffled pallu. The ruffled saree can make you look very different and make you more cheerful, particularly on Monday morning blues.

Source: Sabyasachi Mukherjee

4. The Simple Printed Saree

The simple printed saree can also be donned to work. You can get a humble saree with light patterns but bright hue like this one by Sabyasachi. When draping such sarees, you can also be a bit generous with jewellery. So, yes, we are absolutely rooting for these simple printed sarees.

Source: AARTIVIJAY GUPTA

5. The Quirky Saree

Well, you don't have to always look formally-perfect at work, sometimes you can take a quirky turn too. When it comes to draping a saree and being quirky, you could wear a saree with eye-catching and unconventional patterns. So, go ahead and drape this saree.

Source: Jebsispar By Jebin Johny

6. The Contrasting Printed Saree

You can also be a lot more creative when donning a saree and if creativity is in your head, try a contrasting printed saree. So, either you can achieve this by pairing your printed saree with a contrasting patterned blouse ot maybe your pleats can be different from the main pleats.

Source: Payal Khandwala

7. The Multi-Hued Saree

You can also try a multi-hued saree like this one in the image by Payal Khandwala. You can go for understated or vibrant multi-hues. However, if your saree is multi-hued, you can opt for a plain-hued blouse.

Source: Satya Paul

8. The Abstract-Hued Saree

When draping a saree, you can opt for abstract-hued saree with waves-like pattern as in the image or some other abstract pattern. With such sarees, you can achieve modern minimal look - a look perfect for offices.

Source: Anamika Khanna

9. The Belted Pants Saree

You can add a contemporary twist to your saree by pairing it with pants. Pants and pallu have gained popularity as the combination looks smart and it is easier to drape. You can team such a combination with a shirt or a t-shirt.

Source: Kshitij Jalori

10. The Classic Saree

Now, not always you want to look modern and wear a fusion saree. So, if you are looking forward to draping a classic saree, a saree likes this popat jangla emerald colour saree by Kshitij Jalori is what you need. Intricately patterned, this saree is apt for office events.

Source: Pranay Baidya

11. The Checkered Saree

The checkered saree is perfect for those who want to look formal and classy at the same time. Such sarees are simple and if you want to keep it subtle, this is the saree for you. When it comes to checkered sarees, you can opt for hues such as grey, white, and black to keep it understated.

Source: SHIVAN & NARRESH

12. The Embellished And Graphic Saree

This style of saree by Shivan & Narresh is ideal for those, who want to play with embellishments and graphic patterns. Such sarees can be donned for parties or special events in offices. However, when donning such a vibrant saree, keep your styling minimal.

Source: Anavila

13. The Linen Saree

Why linen should be limited to shirts, when you can drape a linen saree? The linen sarees are smart and one of the best options for office. Humble and cool, these sarees can offer professional look at an instant. And you can be generous with styling when it comes to these sarees.

Source: Lajjoo C

14. The Plain Pastel Saree

The plain pastel saree is perfect as office wear. So, if linen is not your mind, you can opt for a plain pink saree and pair it with a matching blouse. You can also accessorise your look with a pearl set when opting for pastel saree.

Source: Prints By Radhika

15. The Nature-Inspired Saree

The nature-inspired saree is also what you can drape to the office. You can go for a humble saree accentuated by floral or leaf patterns. This style of saree is particularly ideal for those, who are a bit shy and don't want to go for anything too unorthodox.

Source: SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi

16. The Layered Saree

If you want a modern look then a layered saree is also something that you can opt for. You can drape a sari, belt it too, and layer it with a matching shrug or a jacket in order to create an interesting look. If your saree is layered as in the image, keep your styling minimum.

Source: Āroka

17. The Modern Jamdani Saree

A simple jamdani saree can also elevate your office look easily. Light and airy, jamdani sarees are ideal in summer weather. A jamdani saree can make you look elegant and to accentuate your look, opt for a jamdani blouse.

Source: Manish Malhotra

18. The Pristine White Saree

The pristine white saree is what we ignore the most and this is just the saree that can make us look a class apart. Either you can go for a matching blouse or can give your saree a colour-blocked effect with contrasting blouse like pink.

Source: Tarun Tahiliani

19. The Floral-Bordered Saree

If you don't want a plain white saree, you can opt for a floral-bordered saree. This saree by Tarun Tahiliani is the perfect example as it is plain but the floral patterns on the border absolutely ups the saree look. With this saree, either you can wear a matching plain blouse or a floral blouse that matches with the border.

Source: Raw Mango

20. A Gorgeous Silk Saree

You can also wear a gorgeous silk saree that is mostly single-toned and accentuated by minimal patterns. You can team it with a complementing blouse and keep your jewellery game light. So, go ahead and don't just reserve silk sarees for the special occasions.

Source: Torani

21. The Vintage Saree

You can also opt for a vintage saree, which is summery and exude 50s vibes. Such a saree will make you look distinctive. So, a pastel saree with light floral accents will work the best. The Torani saree in the image is adorned with meticulous aari waraq.

Source: Devnaagri

22. The Organza Saree

The organza sarees are one of the lightest kinds and ideal for the summer season. The organza saree can make you look pretty and delicate. So, why don't you drape an organza saree with light patterns and make a statement at your work place?

Source: Masaba x Rhea

23. The Typical Floral Saree

You can keep it airy and floral with a simple cotton or chiffon saree. Be it in pastel hue or dark shade, floral sarees are classic for a reason. Also, a typical floral saree like the one in the image can give you a lot of room for styling.

Source: Rimzim Dadu

24. The Metallic Sculpted Saree

Now that's a very modern saree and something that can make heads turn. You can wear such a saree with crisp metallic drape to the office parties. This saree will be something different and with this saree, try and accessorise your look with as less jewellery as you could.

Source: Milk Design Shop

26. The Subtly-Done White Saree

The subtly-done white saree is also what you can wear to the office. This saree is for those, who don't want to drape anything over the top. Try and opt for oxidised silver jewellery if you are planning on wearing this saree.

Source: Rishta By Arjun Saluja

27. The Colour-Blocked Saree

Colour-blocking is fun but it is more fun if you colour block your saree with a totally opposite hue. So, for instance, if your sari is black-hued, you can team it with a yellow-hued blouse. You can easily achieve colour-blocked effect.

Source: Gaurang Shah

28. The Patterned Pallu Saree

You can opt for simple plain sarees but it would be interesting if only the drape or pallu is patterned. For instance, you can drape a kalamkari or chikankari saree as in the image with the pallu printed intricately. Such a saree can also give you a regal touch.

Source: Mishru

29. The Pre-draped Saree With A Jacket

You can also wear a pre-draped saree as it is convenient and easy to handle. Additionally, you can team your pre-draped saree with a matching jacket and belt. This will make you look classy and basically awesome.

Source: Yavi

30. The Silk Abstract Hand-Painted Saree

The silk hand-painted abstract saree is what your wardrobe needs and such a saree is not only cool but also something one of its kinds. Wear this saree with a simple blouse and you know, you can easily slay it.

So, which saree are you going to wear to office? Let us know that in the comment section.