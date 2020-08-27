Melania Trump Criticised For Syrupy Words And Starched Skirt Suit Set Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

This isn't for the first time Melania Trump's outfit has caused controversy. A few of her outfits have definitely become the talk of the internet. The latest one that stirred the emotions of netizens and Twitteratis was a khaki-coloured one, which she wore for the Republican National Convention. The FLOTUS wore a skirt-suit and fashion critics doubted whether she was ready for a battlefield.

Donald Trump's wife looked confident as she entered the well-manicured Rose Garden of the White House, where she was to deliver a speech. She said in her speech, "The invisible enemy COVID-19 swept across our beautiful country and impacted all of us. My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone, who has lost a loved one and my prayers are for those, who are ill or suffering. I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless, I wanted you to know you are not alone. My husband's administration will not stop fighting until there is an effective treatment or vaccine available to everyone. Donald (Trump) will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic." If you watched the speech or browsed through the pictures of the event circulated on the internet, you'd have noticed how nobody wore masks or maintained social distance.

However, we didn't only observe her syrupy words but also the starched khaki-coloured attire - a similar piece was once worn by Kaia Gerber. The only difference was that the latter's outfit look didn't look military enough. The first lady was criticised for her outfit that came from the brand Alexander McQueen and was priced at $1500. She paired her dress with a pair of black-hued pointed pumps. The makeup was highlighted by glossy nude-toned lip shade and dark winged-effect inverted kohl. The layered tresses rounded out her look.

The criticism majorly came from the fashion police, Diet Prada. Diet Prada dedicated a lot of posts on her latest fashion on their Instagram feed. They beckoned us to look at their short video post, which read, "It's called Fascion...Look It Up!" They compared Melania Trump's military dress look to Adolf Hitler's military uniform, North Korean Military, Benito Mussolini, and more such public figures and organisations associated with Fascism. Well, Fascion seems like a mix of fashion and fascism and with this, we got a buzz word of the year. Her outfit has the internet discussing the issue of whether she should be conscious of her outfits as a public figure or is it okay because she is just exercising her Democratic rights?

As we said, Mrs Trump has had a history of creating fashion controversy. She went on a solo overseas trip to Africa and wore a pith helmet for a safari outing. The pith helmet, you see, was worn by colonial officials and this hat signifies imperialism. This fashion move of hers did hurt the sentiments of many as some viewed it as trying to show supremacy. Well, that's wasn't the colonial nostalgia many wanted to think about. However, there's nothing that beats her "Don't Care" jacket.

Melania Trump wore a $39 jacket, which read, "I really don't care, do you?" She was spotted in this jacket after her visit to the New Hope Children's Shelter. Some of the children, who have been separated from their parents due to Donald Trump's policy on illegal immigration, were housed in this shelter. The people were baffled because they felt that the message on her jacket was directed at the children of immigrants. However, Mrs Trump in her interview with ABC News clarified, "It's obvious I didn't wear the jacket for the children, I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane." She also blamed the left-wing media in her interview and stated that her message was in fact directed at them that she doesn't care whether she is being criticised. She also lashed out at the media for being obsessed about her clothes. She said to the ABC News, "I would prefer they would focus on what I do and on my initiatives than what I wear."

Well, as a public figure can you really stop people from criticising your outfits? Do you think there's anything controversial with Melania Trump wearing a khaki military outfit or is it just another fashion controversy? Let us know that.

Cover Image Courtesy: Getty Images