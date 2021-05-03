House Of The Dragon: First Look And Outfits Of The Characters Rhaenyra Targaryen And Daemon Targaryen Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

While the season 8 of the popular HBO series Game of Thrones might have disappointed die-hard fans of the series, you've got to admit that overall, it was one of the most viewed and gripping series ever. Based on the books penned by George R.R. Martin, the end of the series left the viewers with a lot of questions and out of the seven kingdoms, House Lannister, House Baratheon, House Stark, House Targaryen, and to some extent House Martell were highlighted the most with a brief backstory and mentioning of other remaining houses.

In Game of Thrones, we are introduced to a brief scene showing the fall of House Targaryen (the dragon house) with the Mad King, King Aerys screaming as he is about to be killed. However, in Game of Thrones series, the highlight was more on the rise of Daenerys Targaryen, the daughter of King Aerys, and the mentions of Mad King and other Targaryens have only been in the backdrop. This made us all wonder about House Targaryen as in Game of Thrones, the house of dragons (Targaryen House), was depicted as once the strongest house, which was almost invincible. This is where the HBO stepped up and decided to make a prequel of Game of Thrones, House Of The Dragon. The prequel is based on George R.R. Martin's book, 'Fire & Blood'. House Of The Dragon will tell about the Targaryen history, which took place before 300 years ago before the events of Game of Thrones. If the knowledge of another series in the offing wasn't exciting enough, the fans got even more excited as the pictures showing the two characters from House Of The Dragon, were leaked and were all over the internet last week. The pictures of the characters from the set, from the set that got leaked were of Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Emma D'Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (played by Matt Smith).

Speaking about Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) first, she was the first-born child of King Viserys I Targaryen and his first wife Queen Aemma of House Arryn. Her position as the first-born child raised her expectations of becoming the first ruling Queen of Westeros but her claim to the throne was challenged, which lead to a civil war. A proud and stubborn character, Rhaenyra loved dressing up in bold hues such as purple, maroon, and golden with her robes accentuated by Myrish lace and diamond and pearls adornment [1]. Well, in the pictures leaked, you can see Rhaenyra walking in a deep maroon and crimson red full-sleeved robe. Her attire also seems embellished and her look is completed with a silver hairdo (peculiar to Targaryens) highlighted by buns and braided knots. And now, let's talk about the costume of Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).

Prince Daemon Targaryen is the uncle of Rhaenyra Targaryen and also her second husband. He is described as one of the most experienced warriors of his times and he wore plate armour and also a gold cloak and a surcoat with symbol of House Targaryen embossed on his attire, as the Commander of the City Watch of King's Landing [2]. In the pictures leaked, he is seen in a stiff textured black coat that is flared and belted with golden buttons. He has paired it with trousers and boots. His look is also completed with the partly-tied silver hair.

Well, Rhaenyra and Daemon are among the most important characters in the series and in the book 'Fire & Blood', they are mainly depicted in the 'Dance of the Dragons' - one of the most interesting and significant parts of the books.

Pictures Source: Twitter