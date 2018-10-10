FDCI India Fashion Week: Anupamaa Dayal's Collection Was About Mending Broken Pieces

At a time, when women are courageously talking about the harassment they faced, they are voicing out their #MeToo stories, Anupamaa Dayal's collection on the day one of the FDCI India Fashion Week seemed like a celebration of the movement. Titled, 'Broken', her collection was about how women can mend the broken pieces of their lives together and rise like a phoenix from the ashes. Her collection was mood-lifting and inspired us to embrace strength.

The room was dark at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Then all of a sudden just one spotlight on the ceiling shone and the audience saw a few models. So, with each spotlight switched on, the models were visible to everyone. It was a symbolic choreographed move, as it symbolised the rise of women after a period of dark. The models sashayed down the ramp with an unapologetic attitude. It was interesting to see how the first two shows displayed women power in contrasting styles. While the first show reflected the free-spirited vibe, the second show portrayed the resilience in a straightforward style. However, in both the shows the outfits were breezy and fuss-free.

Specifically elaborating on Anupamaa's outfits, her ensembles were light and colourful. Perhaps, the designer wanted to showcase that how free and light you become after fighting the dark and broken phase of life. Also, we felt that through her collection, she showed us the capacity of women to make their lives richer and colourful on their own.

We saw the signature structure-defying Anupamaa's outfits on the ramp. The ensembles vividly displayed the interplay of patterns and prints. The myriad-hued stripes, starfishes, florals, and huge dots were the major patterns on her brightly-coloured clothes. The patchwork ensembles were just delightful and made us want to sport them instantly. The accessories were as lightweight as ensembles and we thought that those red, blue, and pink ribbons on the hairdo of some models were a simple yet stunning addition. The collection did tug at the heartstrings.