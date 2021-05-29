Gossip Girl Reboot Official Teaser: The Teaser Look Leaves Us With Oodles Of Party Fashion Goals Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Around 12 years ago, Gossip Girl became the television's ultimate binge-worthy series. The TV series based on the young-adult novel series by Cecily von Ziegesar, revolved around the story of Serena van der Woodsen's (played by Blake Lively) return to Manhattan's Upper East Side in New York City following her secretive disappearance from the high school. However, Serena van der Woodsen isn't the only most popular girl in high school, her equally rich friend Blair Waldorf (played by Leighton Meester) is another central character. Her love-hate friendship with Serena is the prime focus of the series but even more than these two fashionable girls, the gossip girl himself Dan Humphrey (romantic interest of Serena, played by Penn Badgley) is the ultimate revelation of the series that was first aired in 2007.

And after wrapping up the last season of Gossip Girl series in 2012, the second edition of Gossip Girl is back with fresh faces. The news is enough to excite the fans of the series and to add excitement, the HBO Max has dropped the official teaser of Gossip Girl Reboot. The only person, who is the same in this reboot series is Kristen Bell, whose voice as the Gossip Girl is as mysterious as in the first edition. And the signature 'xoxo' is also kept in the reboot series. The New York elites in the series include actors Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith. Watching the teaser, we found that inclusivity has been given a lot of consideration in the new series and the fashion is as embellished as it could get.

The teaser offers a scene from high-end party with golden muted lighting as the backdrop, to probably accentuate the grandeur and magnificent setting. The three girls in the sofa are dressed in glittering bold outfits, which includes a silver plunging-neckline dress, a pink and black sequinned sleeveless dress, and a combination of matte black top and golden shimmering skirt. However, the other two female characters in the series are dressed in a plain golden dress and a plain matte black dress - we think their dresses are kept different for they could be the characters that are not really the part of the group, sitting confidently on the brown leather sofa. The men in the party scene are shown in denim jacket, a modern tuxedo, and shirt and trousers. Well, we guess your party wardrobe is sorted.

Their high school outfits-picture, dropped earlier, was also interesting. In the picture, the elite high-school students made a strong case for knee-length heel boots, textured knits, feminine white blouse, and brown-toned pants. Well, the Gossip Girl Reboot series will debut on HBO Max on June 8. So, what do you think about the series reboot teaser? Let us know that.

Pictures Courtesy: HBO Max