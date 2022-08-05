Just In
Fashion Diary: Alia Bhatt Slays It 'Casually' At Darlings Promotions In Delhi
The promotions for the upcoming Netflix film Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt, are on a continuous spree. And so are Alia's fashionably versatile outfits and looks for the promotional events. The team of Darlings was in Delhi a few days back on August 2, where they also launched the first track named 'Dil humaraaaa la ilaaj hain' from the movie's music album. However, what caught our eye was Alia Bhatt's impeccably voguish outfit. We decode Alia's look for the day!
Decoding Alia's Outfit
Alia seems to be in love with distressed denims and oversized blazers these days. Keeping the look ultra casual yet up to the minute, Alia paired her dark blue jeans with an oversized black blazer, which had quirky patches and designer pockets, reflecting the actress's evergreen vivacious persona.
Alia's Hair And Makeup
Resorting to her all-time favourite hairstyle - the ponytail with centre parting - Alia aced the easy-going look with nude makeup and peach lip colour. Not to forget, the highlight of the nude makeup look was the visible freckles! The actress loves them, as she has been spotted with freckles on various occasions like on Koffee with Karan 7, and most significantly, on her wedding day with Ranbir Kapoor!
Darlings Promotional Event
With Darlings, Alia is all set to make her debut as a producer. The mom-to-be was asked by the media about how she is managing her professional and personal life, to which Alia jauntily replied that if one is in good health, it is not imperative to take a break during pregnancy. She added that work gives her an adrenaline rush and keeps her going. It is her passion to work and never stop and that she would love to continue working even when she turns a century old!
Darlings is all set to release on Netflix on August 5. Alia shared the trailer of the movie on Instagram and captioned it, "My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!"
