This Bride Flaunting Her Self-Designed Lehenga Is The Best Thing You Will See On The Internet Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

Recently, a fashion designer named Tanya Patni took the internet on fire with her bridal lehenga from her wedding. The interesting factor about her beautiful lavender-hued lehenga was that it was designed by the bride herself. How cool is that! It was not an ordinary lehenga, it gave us fresh vibes and was definitely a treat to our eyes. She customised it accordingly, so that her lehenga matched with the theme of her wedding. So, let us take a close look at her stunning lehenga and decode it.

So, Tanya Patni designed her lehenga in lavender hue and shimmering fabric. Her gorgeous lehenga was accentuated by complementing subtle heavy embroidery and golden embellishments. It also featured floral accents at the hem. She crafted an equally beautiful choli and dupatta to enhance the look. Her boat-shoulder choli was half-sleeved with plunging neckline and checkered patterns on it while the dupatta featured embellished border. The bride looked so beautiful as she draped it over her head. Even her jewellery choice was on-point and it upped her look. She opted for gold-toned earrings, heavy necklace and maang tikka. Her all three jewellery pieces had green-pearl detailing. Tanya completed her look with a traditional red choora that also gave bridal feeling.

As far as her hairstyle is concerned, she pulled back her braided tresses into a romantic low bun and adorned it with purple-hued accessory. On the makeup front, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, eyelash extensions, lavender-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade elevated her look.

We are in love with her bridal lehenga. It inspired us to choose a wedding lehenga beyond the typical red and pink hues.