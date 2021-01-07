Celebrity Fashion Designer Swapnil Shinde Comes Out As Transwoman, Saisha Shinde Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Fashion designer, Swapnil Shinde, who has dresses including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Anushka Sharma among others, recently came out as a transwoman, Saisha Shinde. The designer made the announcement via Instagram feed and captioned the picture as, "Here we go 2021 P.s : Saisha means a meaningful life and I plan to make mine an exceptionally meaningful one".

Saisha Shinde took to Instagram feed to post a note the ending of which, read, "I'm not a gay man. I am a Transwoman." Celebrities and famous names from fashion fraternity poured love upon reading the note. Parineeti Chopra commented, "So happy to read this. Up and up from here, Saisha 💕". Aditi Rao Hydari commented, "Big hug.... 🤗". Supermodel Diandra Soares wrote, "Whoaaaaa this is amazing beyond 🤩😘🤗💗 🙌". Anaita Shroff Adajania expressed, "More power to you , big hug awaits you Saisha ❤️". Saisha posted two more stunning pictures looking gorgeous and she totally wowed the celebrities.

Saisha Shinde changed her Instagram profile picture and wrote, "To finally changing my insta profile pic to the one I always related to .... each day is a new and exciting challenge but I'm loving every detailed second of it !P.s :- relax it's just a wig :-) though im getting there ❤️". More power to you, Saisha Shinde!

Cover Image Courtesy: Saisha Shinde's Instagram